Fangio's Record Against Rookie Quarterbacks Held Firm in Week 3

Throughout his career, Vic Fangio has historically done well against rookie quarterbacks and that precedent stood firm over the last two weeks.

Vic Fangio is one of the best defensive minds in the NFL, especially against rookie quarterbacks. He is 12-4 when facing a rookie signal-caller for the first time.

The Denver Broncos have already faced off against two rookie quarterbacks through three games. The rookies? The reigning first overall draft pick, and second overall selection. It was going to be a test for Fangio.

As a head coach and defensive coordinator, Fangio is now 20-9 against rookie quarterbacks all-time. A big reason for that is how well he can disguise coverages to confuse the quarterback, which is precisely what happened in both games. Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence and New York's Zach Wilson struggled against Fangio's defense as Denver won both matchups handily.

There wasn't much either quarterback could do when taking on the Broncos' defense. Lawrence started the game strong by scoring a touchdown on the opening drive, but he faltered from there on out. Wilson never got started, and despite some nice throws, couldn't manage to put any points on the board.

Lawrence and Wilson combined to complete 33-of-68 passing (48.5%) attempts for 278 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. They were sacked six times combined. The rookie duo combined for a QB rating of 40. Fangio and his defense dominated the two rookie quarterbacks.

From here on out, things will get much more challenging for Fangio. The rookie quarterbacks are in the rearview mirror, and now it's time to prepare for Lamar Jackson, with Ben Roethlisberger, Baker Mayfield, and Dak Prescott to follow — plus all three quarterbacks of the AFC West.

Fangio's defense needed to dominate these two games in order to get its confidence riding high with the gauntlet of quarterbacks barrelling down on them. The Broncos can't let that confidence lead to overlooking any QB and undo what they have done this season.

Great teams have to dominate bad opponents, and against tougher ones, be ready to compete with intensity.

