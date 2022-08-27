Skip to main content

Broncos vs. Vikings Preseason Game 3: How to Watch/Stream

Don't miss the Denver Broncos' final preseason game of the summer where multiple position battles will be decided.
The Denver Broncos have one last exhibition game before the team can fully turn its attention to Week 1. On Saturday night, the Minnesota Vikings come to town for the third and final preseason game of the summer. 

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is feeling some heat after how badly his team looked last week in Buffalo. It's one thing to get blown out in a preseason game, but seeing players seemingly give up on the coaching staff was concerning to fans. 

The Hackett backlash can be nipped in the bud with a solid performance from the Broncos vs. the Vikings. Then all of Broncos Country can return to the confidence and excitement that the Russell Wilson trade brought to the fan base. 

This third preseason game will see the full resolution of multiple position battles that have been waging all summer. Who comes out on top in those battles? 

We'll have to wait and see what the game itself holds. Brett Rypien will start — for the first time this preseason — and get his chance to prove to Hackett and company that he can competently back up Wilson. 

Remember: the preseason might not count, but it does matter. 

Meanwhile, you don't want to miss this game, even if you're out of market. Here's how to watch/stream Broncos vs. Vikings in the preseason finale. 

Broncos vs. Vikings

  • Date/Time: Saturday, August 27, at 7:07 pm MDT 
  • Where: Empower Field at Mile High • Denver, CO.
  • Television: (9News - KTVD-20)
  • Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Chad Brown Analyst: Ryan Harris Sideline: Rod Mackey
  • On-Demand: NFL+ (subscription required)

