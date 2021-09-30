Von Miller Named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

For the fourth time in his illustrious NFL career, Denver Broncos rush linebacker Von Miller has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month. In September, Miller notched four sacks, eight tackles (six solo), and six quarterback hits.

Miller is now tied with quarterback Peyton Manning and running back Terrell Davis — both of whom are Hall-of-Famers — for the most conference Player of the Month selections in team history. Von's Hall-of-Fame resume has become increasingly bulletproof.

There are only two accolades or accomplishments absent from Miller's NFL resume currently. One, he's never been named Defensive Player of the Year, though he has come close. Two, he's never been the NFL's single-season sack champion.

With how hot Miller has started in 2021, the eight-time Pro Bowler is absolutely in the running for both. At this rate, it wouldn't be surprising in the least to see him check both boxes in a contract year.

The Broncos got out to a red-hot 3-0 start in large part due to the team's smothering and predatory defense. Miller has been the defense's tip of the spear and he's done so without Bradley Chubb playing opposite of him.

Malik Reed has been tasked with replacing Chubb in the starting lineup but he got out to a slow start. However, Reed bounced back with aplomb in Week 3, finishing with a sack, two QB hits, four tackles (two solo), one of which was for a loss.

That production from Reed can only help free up Miller. Often lost in the shuffle in the Miller discussion is his dominance as a run defender.

He's so renowned for his pass-rushing acumen that it's easy to look past what Miller does against the run. Already, of his eight tackles, six of them have been for a loss. Wrap your brain around that.

At age 32, Miller believes he's got more than one or two good years left in the tank. The early returns on his 2021 campaign would reinforce the veracity of that claim.

After missing all of 2020 with an ankle injury, Miller is back and with gusto. He's currently tied for third in the NFL in sacks behind Arizona's Chandler Jones, who sits at the top currently with five.

Broncos' GM George Paton would be wise to start formulating what a Miller extension would look like because imagining this defense without him is a bleak undertaking.

