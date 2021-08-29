What Von Miller's Preseason Debut Means for Broncos

August 29, 2021
Von Miller Shines in Return to Field in Broncos' Preseason Finale

The Broncos finished the preseason undefeated thanks in large part to Von Miller's play in the finale vs. the Rams.
On Saturday night, Vic Fangio decided to play the Denver Broncos' starters in the final preseason game vs. the Los Angeles Rams while Sean McVay decided to do the opposite. With the Broncos' first team going against the opponent's second and third unit, one might have expected a mismatch. 

That was not the case as both the Broncos' offense and defense looked out of sync. Not every player on the first team struggled, however.

Who was Denver's best and worst player out there?  

Von Miller | OLB

He looked like himself. In his first game back from his injury, he was quick off the ball and looked explosive. 

In Miller's short time on the field he had three tackles, stuffing the run game and bringing down a scrambling quarterback on each tackle. He also added a QB hurry. 

Miller didn’t appear to miss a beat after losing his 2020 season. He was the best player out there.

P.J. Locke | S

After Drew Lock’s first couple of series, it looked like he may make the list as the worst player of the game, but he bounced back with some nice throws and a touchdown pass. It was the other Locke, that makes the list of stand-outs. The safety is fighting for a roster spot and he did not help himself out tonight.

Locke absolutely whiffed on a tackle on a big reception near the sideline. What appeared to be a well-timed hit on a receiver as he was catching the ball turned into an attempted tackle with his eyes closed. 

That had to be the only explanation because Locke missed so bad it looked like he actually missed on purpose. On the same drive, a big gain was made on a reception in the middle of the field right in front of him.

It appeared that Locke bounced back with a pass break up in the end zone, but he was late getting to the receiver and had it been a quicker throw, it probably would have been a touchdown. He had a couple nice tackles during the waning minutes of the game so it wasn’t a downright awful game. 

When a player is on the roster bubble, those mistakes don't help his chances especially when a fifth-round draft choice (Jamar Johnson) had a nice game.

