Von Miller Breaks Down Why he Believes Broncos Will 'Win a Lot of Games'

Maybe not quite Babe Ruth at the plate but Von Miller just called his shot for the Broncos in 2021.

Whether addressing reporters in a press conference or discussing the impact of Peyton Manning on his career, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller sounds like a CEO giving a quarterly company stock update. The 11th-year veteran, and likely future Hall-of-Famer, provided a realistically optimistic view of his career journey and playing days ahead.

After missing last season due to an ankle injury, Miller enters the 2021 campaign at peace and ready for the upcoming season with unyielding confidence in his teammates.

“I feel like I had a great mindset last year, but it didn’t come to fruition for me. It didn’t happen for me, so I had to [go] back to the drawing board and just put these little tweaks on my mindset, and I just want to be at peace," Miller said on Day 1 of training camp. "I want to be a positive light for my teammates like I always do. I want to watch the way I label things; I want to watch the things that I say around people because all that stuff grows."

During his career trek, Miller has reached the peak of the mountain top. The eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 50 MVP is still regarded as one of the top defenders in the NFL. Due to his play and outgoing personality, Miller has achieved celebrity status and has become a brand, but he’s also walked through valleys.

Being with an organization that has struggled through five playoff-less seasons post-Super Bowl 50, not playing last year due to an injury, and navigating through off-field questions this past offseason, Miller's life journey has provided Miller a sense of being in harmony with his career path.

“I am at peace with whatever. I want to still be the defensive player of the year," Miller admitted.

The burning desire to be a great player remains. The future Broncos Ring-of-Famer sounds like a man comfortable in his own skin and assured in his ability to successfully navigate through life’s challenges. Miller is most animated when talking about his teammates, sounding like a proud older brother when describing his football siblings on the field.

Miller was effusive when describing third-year defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones as being more explosive than any defensive tackle he’s has played next to. It sounds like the veteran is lobbying to have talented Jones play next to him as often as possible.

Miller’s energy level was at its highest level when talking about the tremendous weapons the Broncos have on offense. He raved about how difficult it will be for defenses to stop them with the game-altering talent at wide receiver, with studs like Jerry Juedy and Courtland Sutton, the power of running back Melvin Gordon, and the big-play ability of tight end Noah Fant.

Miller even joked that he could play quarterback with the level of talent the Broncos have assembled on offense. The evidence of brotherhood stood out most when he talked about his special bond with second-team All-Pro, offensive tackle Garett Bolles, and his growth in becoming one of the top players at his position.

"Y’all know about my relationship with Garett Bolles and the type of jump that he’s made," Miller said. "He’s definitely developing into a big-time left tackle, so we’ve got time. We’ve got [RT] Bobbie Massie on the other side, [G] Dalton Risner, and all these guys. I can go out there and play quarterback, and I can throw it to Jerry Jeudy and he’s going to catch it and score a touchdown, all this stuff. I’m super excited for our offense, I’m super excited for our defense. We brought in a lot of support players as well for our special teams and there’s no reason for us not to win games. I don’t know how many games we’re going to win but I know we will win a lot of games this year.”

Miller’s stock is trending up. He is physically healthy and ready to compete. Surrounded by talent on both sides of the ball, he will have more opportunities to be a disruptive force.

At 32 years old, Broncos Country should not expect to see the 2015 version of Miller, but that is okay. The 2021 version is battled-tested. The veteran remains a difference-maker on the field and in the locker room.

However the season shakes out, Miller will be at peace with whatever comes his way.

