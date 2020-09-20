Broncos vs. Steelers: Key Offensive Matchup to Exploit

The road for the Denver Broncos gets tough as they head to the Steel City to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have had a constant defense that will challenge the Broncos offense, but Pittsburgh's offense can be deadly.

Making it even more dangerous is having Ben Roethlisberger healthy and starting with a great, though recently depleted, offensive line along with talented weapons.

The Steelers boast an extremely talented defensive line. It's one of the best lines in the business. Next to them are two very capable edge rushers — TJ Watt and Bud Dupree — who are going to put pressure on the Broncos' offensive tackles and Drew Lock.

Pittsburgh has talent front to back and if Denver doesn't watch out for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, he'll make the Broncos' offense pay for their mistakes. There is one matchup, though, that can benefit the Broncos' offense if they're able to execute.

That matchup involves Noah Fant. The second-year tight end is a great athlete with good speed, and he can create mismatches against the Steelers defense. He should be the focal point of the offense, especially if Courtland Sutton misses the game.

There is one linebacker, in particular, the Broncos will have to strive to get Fant matched up against and it's one fans are familiar with. In the video above, I break down this matchup and why it's ripe for exploitation if the Broncos can be smart enough to scheme it up and execute.

