Broncos Waive WR Brandon Johnson from IR After Injury Settlement

For Brandon Johnson, it's not goodbye. It's (probably) see you later.

The rookie wide receiver was waived Tuesday from the Denver Broncos' injured reserve list with an injury settlement. 9NEWS insider Mike Klis reports that Johnson "could return" this year, however.

For example: cleared of waivers, re-signed, and reverted to short-term IR, he'd be eligible to play as soon as Week 5.

Undrafted out of UCF, Johnson was headed toward a spot on Denver's 53-man roster following an impressive training camp and preseason — punctuated by a four-catch, 64-yard performance in the team's exhibition victory over Dallas.

"Brandon has done a really good job," Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Aug. 8. "It’s not too big for him, that’s for sure. We put him in on Saturday, and he did a couple of things—had a great double move for a big gain in a two-minute situation. There is so much great opportunity out here right now. When anything happens, you just want to see people capitalize on it and get better and get the trust of the quarterback and the coaching staff. He’s doing a fine job."

Unfortunately for the 6-foot-2, 195-pound wideout, his opportunity was leveled by a high-ankle sprain — a multi-game injury — suffered on the first offensive snap of the Broncos' preseason-closer versus Minnesota.

The club moved Johnson, 24, to IR amid final roster cuts while opting to retain fellow UDFA WR Jalen Virgil on the regular-season squad. With some consternation, no doubt.

"Brandon was just a pro the minute he walked into the door," Broncos general manager George Paton said on Aug. 30. "I’m not sure if it comes from his dad being a professional baseball player, but he reminded me of a third or four-year pro. [He is] long, athletic, can get in and out of his cuts and, again, wasn’t too big for him."

