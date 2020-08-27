Broncos Waive Long Snapper Wes Farnsworth, per Report

The Denver Broncos canceled Thursday's practice in a message of solidarity with the NBA and in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting at the hands of Kenosha, Wis., police, but there was at least on spark of activity taking place behind closed doors.

The Broncos have carried two long snappers through these first few weeks of training camp, searching for the right guy to permanently replace Casey Kreiter and according to KOA's Brandon Krisztal, the team has made a decision.

"The Long Snapper battle appears to be over. Cheyenne East and University of Northern Colorado alum Jacob Bobenmoyer has won the gig. Wes Farnsworth has been let go according to his agent," Krisztal tweeted.

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

With the roster now at 79 players, the move to waive Wes Farnsworth was a preemptive one to make room for free-agent linebacker Mark Barron, who will be visiting with the Broncos and is expected to sign once he passes the two-stage COVID-19 testing protocol.

Bobenmoyer (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) is a first-year player who tried out for the Broncos back in 2019's rookie mini-camp and later on in veteran mini-camp. He didn't get the gig, as Kreiter was in the final year of his contract.

The Broncos signed him to a futures deal in March of 2020, and he promptly sat on his thumbs for the better part of four months with the Offseason Training Program canceled due to the pandemic. No doubt, he kept in shape and participated in the Zoom meetings with the Broncos but he finally got a chance to compete when training camp kicked off in July.

A former rush linebacker, Bobenmoyer played his college ball at Northern Colorado (while also locking down long-snapping duties). He was credited with 24 tackles (10 solo) and even blocked one punt during his collegiate career.

A native of Cheyenne, Wyo., Bobenmoyer seems to have won the Broncos' long snapper job. And he did it fair and square in the face of formidable competition with Farnsworth. Congratulations are in order.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.