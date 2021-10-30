The Denver Broncos can no longer view any opponent as a 'get right' game. Alas, despite starting the season 3-0, the Broncos are now one of the sure-fire 'get right' games on any opponent's schedule.

The only way to alter that perception is by winning. Losers of four straight, victory on Sunday over the Washington Football Team is Denver's best chance of curing the ills currently plaguing the team.

The Broncos will need as many of their horses as healthy and available. To that end, the team revealed its final Week 8 injury report on Friday.

Luke Patterson/Mile High Huddle

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Broncos

Von Miller is the name to watch here. He did not practice all week after suffering an ankle injury in Week 7's loss to Cleveland and is listed as questionable.

“Von was listed as—he didn’t practice today but he’s questionable for the game," head coach Vic Fangio said on Friday.

Rookie safety Jamar Johnson (quad) joins Miller as questionable while starting nose tackle Mike Purcell has been ruled out with a finger injury. Considering how poorly the big nose tackle has played of late, his injury could be a blessing in disguise if it gives rise to someone else on the depth chart stepping in and bolstering the middle of the defensive line.

Not counted among this practice report are the players who've been on injured reserve. The good news? Wideout Jerry Jeudy, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, and linebacker Jonas Griffith were activated off IR on Saturday.

WFT

As for Washington, wideout Dyami Brown offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, and wideout Curtis Samuel have been ruled out of Week 8's action. Cornerback William Jackson, offensive guard Brandon Scherff, wideout Cam Sims, and offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas have been listed as questionable.

Jackson and Scherff are the two to monitor here. My educated guess is that both will play on Sunday considering that they participated on a limited basis in all three of Washington's practices.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!