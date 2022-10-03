Broncos' Biggest Winners & Losers in 32-23 Loss to Raiders

On Sunday, the Denver Broncos lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, coming up short at Allegiant Stadium, 32-23. It was Denver's fifth-straight loss to its hated division rival.

It came at the hands of Josh McDaniels, no less. It doesn't get much worse than losing to the Raiders for Broncos fans.

But who stepped up to the plate, and who didn't rise to the challenge in Week 4? Let's break down the Broncos' biggest winners and losers this week.

Loser: Melvin Gordon | RB Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Let's get this one out of the way. Gordon came into this game on thin ice due to his fumbling, and the Broncos' coaches clearly feared it as he didn't see a snap for a large part of the first quarter. On his first carry, Gordon fumbled on a carry on Las Vegas' side of the field and it was returned 73 yards for a touchdown. If it wasn't for an injury to fan-favorite Javonte Williams, there is a chance Gordon would have seen his last snap of the game. Gordon will have to make a massive impact these next several weeks to win the fans back. Winner: Russell Wilson | QB Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports This was the version of Wilson that Broncos Country has been waiting to see. The new franchise quarterback took matters into his own hands in this game as he went off for two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. Wilson made several terrific deep throws and brought the team back late in the game to make it a one-score game. He needed more from his teammates in this game, specifically the offensive line. If this is the version of Wilson that Broncos Country gets for the rest of the season, the team will be in good hands. Loser(s): Josey Jewell & Jonas Griffith | ILBs Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports There is a lot of blame to go around for how easily Raiders running back Josh Jacobs gashed the Broncos' defense repeatedly, but there are no bigger culprits than Jewell and Griffith. The Broncos' starting inside linebackers didn't make enough plays in the run game and were routinely either out of position or missing tackles, which led to big plays. Denver's linebackers were also beaten in coverage multiple times, but that is a much more difficult task, especially for their skill sets. Winner: KJ Hamler | WR Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports It has been a slow start to the season for the former second-round pick, but Hamler's ability was finally on display as he and Wilson connected on a 55-yard bomb that almost got the Broncos back into the game. With Wilson's ability to throw the deep ball, we need to see more of this out of Hamler in the future. Loser(s): Bradley Chubb & Randy Gregory | OLB Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports Chubb and Gregory had an outstanding start to the season. However, their impact was removed entirely in this game. Not only did the Broncos' edge-rushing duo not generate enough pressure, but they also had almost no effect in the run game, as they combined for one tackle. Of course, they won't get sacks every game, but the pressure and the run game must be non-negotiable. Winner: Patrick Surtain II | CB Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

It's hard to rise much more than where he was already, but Patrick Surtain II could go down as an all-time player. The former first-round pick had a tough assignment for many parts of the game, having to duel the NFL's best route-runner in Davante Adams, but Surtain won that duel.

Surtain was beaten a few times, but when lined up in man coverage, he was elite in this game.

This was a crucial game for the Broncos as the divisional record could come in huge at the end of the season. It's a brutal loss, and this team is struggling to find its identity.

There is plenty of time to right the ship, and with a Thursday Night Football game coming up against the lowly Indianapolis Colts, the Broncos need a statement win on prime time.

