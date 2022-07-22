Denver Broncos' second-year safety Caden Sterns is being groomed to become a long-term starter when veteran Kareem Jackson finally moves on or retires. After making a pair of starts in relief of Jackson as a rookie last year, Sterns isn't complaining that he has to wait until for his opportunity to become a fixture in the Broncos' starting line-up.

Instead, learning his craft from both Jackson and Justin Simmons is an unrivaled opportunity for Sterns to master the finer details of playing a difficult position. Sterns is enjoying studying perhaps the league’s best pair of safeties at work.

“I’ve learned so much man with those two," Sterns said during an appearance on NFL Network. "I wouldn’t have even took the steps I took last year. With Justin; he’s one of the top, best safety in the league, in my opinion, and they make the best duo. You’ve got ‘K-Jack’ who’s played 13 years—so much knowledge of how much football he’s seen. Then Justin, we got similar body types, we play the same, so he is kind of a blueprint, in my opinion, for me of what it takes in to be one of the best safeties in the league. It’s fun to watch both of them play and just how helpful and the leadership they take up in the secondary and the defense—man, it’s awesome.”

Sterns flashed at times last year, with a key diving interception off quarterback Dak Prescott in a big win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, providing further proof that the former fifth-round pick out of Texas really belongs in the NFL. Taking things to the next level will be an ongoing process in Year 2, and as much as he is learning from Jackson and Simmons, Sterns appreciates that he's also now sharing a locker room with a proven winner at quarterback in Russell Wilson.

“He brings a lot, he brings the intangibles of what it takes to win a championship, he’s been there before,” Sterns said of Wilson. “So, having that winning attitude, you can tell that it just rubs off on everybody else. So, having a personality like that and a leadership guy like that, man, it means a lot to us as team. Man, it’s going to be cool to have him on our team for sure instead of trying to play against him.”

One of GM George Paton's major strengths has been his commitment to building a deep roster. That has given head coach Nathaniel Hackett and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero the added luxury of keeping their guys fresh and the additional option of using the likes of Sterns in special packages.

In a division that boasts the likes of Travis Kelce and Darren Waller, Sterns might see extensive action trying to slow down superstar tight ends this season. Just because he won't be starting doesn't mean the reps Sterns does earn won't count in 2022, and it also sets the table nicely for future success down the road.

