Cardinals Sign OLB Isaiah Irving Off Broncos' Practice Squad, per Report

Chad Jensen

One month after signing Isaiah Irving to their practice squad, the Denver Broncos are reportedly saying goodbye after the Arizona Cardinals signed the rush linebacker to their active roster. 

KOARadio insider Benjamin Allbright broke the news on Wednesday evening. 

"Per source OLB Isaiah Irving has been signed to the Cardinals active roster from Broncos practice squad," Allbright tweeted. 

Irving joined the Broncos on September 15 in the wake of the Von Miller injury. Although he had experience playing under Vic Fangio back in Chicago, the Broncos never did tap Irving for action. 

Despite Jeremiah Attaochu, the Broncos' starting rush linebacker opposite of Bradley Chubb, missing Week 4's action, the Broncos instead promoted rookie seventh-round pick Derrek Tuszka when it came to having a fresh depth at rush linebacker. 

In the interim, the Broncos also signed Anthony Chickillo, which likely explains further why the team never had need to turn to Irving as a gameday elevation from the practice squad. If this report is true, Irving will land on his feet with ex-Broncos head coach Vance Joseph — now the defensive coordinator in Arizona — as the Cardinals look to compensate for the loss of Pro Bowl edge rusher Chandler Jones. 

Happy trails, Isaiah Irving. We hardly knew ye. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

