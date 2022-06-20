Broncos Player Profile: Casey Tucker #74 | Offensive Line

Over the past few years, the Denver Broncos have been looking to find long-term solutions to multiple positions on their offensive line. One of those shots has been Casey Tucker, who is currently on his second stint with the team after being with the Broncos for a short time during the 2021 NFL Season.

Is there a chance that Tucker can make the roster and/or be a long-term option at the right tackle position? Maybe there is an answer to that when looking at his career to date.

Biography

Tucker is only 26 years old but will turn 27 after the season starts. He was born in Arizona, where he was a four-star recruit entering college. After going to Stanford, he eventually transferred to his home state to play for Arizona State.

College Career

The first three years of Tucker's college career were with the Stanford Cardinals. During his three years, he played a total of 1,373 snaps, mainly as the right tackle, but saw some action as the left tackle. He allowed 44 total pressures and four sacks during that time, and for his final year in 2018; he transferred to Arizona State.

While there, he was a bookend tackle with current Broncos teammate Quinn Bailey. While Bailey handled the right tackle position, Tucker was the starter at left tackle.

Playing 325 pass-blocking snaps, Tucker allowed ten total pressures with one sack, which is a pretty good rate. He graded well from ProFootballFocus with a 76.1 in pass protection but a measly 65.2 in run blocking.

Draft

There wasn't much chance for Tucker to show more during the draft process without invitations to key draft process moments. Unfortunately, with some injuries in college and a poor showing at his pro day, his solid tape wasn't enough to get him drafted.

Professional Career

Tucker signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after the draft and bounced around the NFL. After the Eagles, he was with the Detroit Lions, returning to the Eagles for his second stint. That second stint with the Eagles lasted from April 2020 until January 2021, when he signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

After the Colts let him go, he saw his third stint with the Eagles, then was signed by Denver. He never saw the field during this time and was on the teams' practice squads. The Broncos kept him for over a month and waived him in December of 2021, when he was back to the Eagles and finally got to see some action in the Eagles season finale.

Once the season was over, he was signed by the Broncos for his second stint with them.

In his one game of action, Tucker played 14 total snaps, 12 on offense and five in pass protection. He allowed two pressures on those five snaps.

2022 Outlook

It doesn't look good for Tucker to make it, as the Broncos have their top four at tackle set. Garett Bolles, Billy Turner, Calvin Anderson, and Tom Compton seem poised for a roster spot, and there isn't room for a fifth tackle. So that leaves the practice squad as an option for Tucker.

The issue is that he has plenty of competition, including his former college teammate Quinn Bailey. Bailey has more experience and a better showing on the field, which would give him a leg up. There is also undrafted rookie Sebastian Gutierrez, who could also make a play for the practice squad.

Regarding these depth tackles, everything rides on what they show during the preseason, so Tucker has a chance. However, he seems to have a more challenging road to the practice squad, and he may be unable to make up some lost ground.

