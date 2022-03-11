Report: Broncos to Bypass Von Miller, Sign All-Decade LB?

The Denver Broncos reportedly have their sights set on a big-ticket pass-rusher — and it's not Von Miller.

Per ESPN's Jordan Schultz, the Broncos are among several teams "eyeing" free-agent outside linebacker Chandler Jones ahead of the NFL's legal tampering period, which begins Monday.

Schultz also named the Dolphins, Seahawks, Falcons, Bills, and Eagles as interested suitors in Jones, who "wants to play for a contender." The former Patriots first-round pick is expected to net at least $15 million annually on his next contract.

Jones, 32, heads to the open market following his sixth season with the Cardinals, having notched 26 quarterback hits, 10.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles en route to a fourth career Pro Bowl selection. He played 85% of Arizona's defensive snaps across 15 starts, earning the league's ninth-best pass-rush rating (87.7), according to Pro Football Focus.

One of the best edge defenders in recent history — a two-time All-Pro, Super Bowl XLIX champion, and member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade team — Jones has recorded double-digit sacks in each season since 2015 (not counting his injury-ruined 2020 campaign) while also performing ably against the run.

“He’s still a great player," an unnamed general manager told Schultz. "People might say 32 and think ‘oh he’s old,’ but that’s a guy who keeps himself in great shape. There’s a no-nonsense factor with him and I think that’s why you’re gonna see him get that 15ish number you said.”

The Broncos — who would start Bradley Chubb and Jonathon Cooper if a game were held tomorrow — are expected to make an aggressive push to upgrade at outside linebacker. The club has toyed with the idea of bringing back franchise legend Von Miller while perusing a pool of available veteran talent that also includes Haason Reddick, Randy Gregory, and Jadeveon Clowney.

Jones, though, appears to be The Guy.