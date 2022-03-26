Is that a breeze? Did it just get blustery in here? You aren’t imagining things.

What you're feeling is a window being cracked open in the AFC West. After Kansas City offloaded speed-demon wide receiver Tyreek Hill, trading him to the Miami Dolphins for a smorgasbord of draft picks, the Chiefs made a decision to fall back down to the Earth of talented AFC West teams.

Will the Hill trade pay off in the future for the Chiefs? It remains to be seen but draft picks are only ever as good as the players that are selected with them. However, no one but the most biased and ignorant homer of a fan can say the 2022 version of the Chiefs will be better because of this move.

The AFC West playing field has been leveled and as insane as it sounds, it's a lot more interesting. According to Pro Football Focus’ Improvement Index, no team has drastically improved its roster more than the Denver Broncos this offseason.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Going from the Teddy Bridgewater/Drew Lock experience to a legitimate top-10 quarterback Russell Wilson will do that. However, the Broncos have also done a phenomenal job of filling out nearly the entirety of their roster.

Offensive Line

While the unit likely won’t be confused for the best line in the league in 2022, its floor is as high as any in the NFL. With options upon options of solid and competent offensive linemen and the right tackle position being solidified pending the winner of the coming Calvin Anderson, Tom Compton, and Billy Turner camp battle, Denver could upgrade the right tackle spot in the draft and add more talent, but the unit shouldn’t implode next season simply due to solid depth alone.

Offensive Playmakers

USA TODAY Sports

Sure the Broncos might miss Noah Fant if Albert Okwuegbunam fails to step forward or battles injury once again, but given how little Wilson uses the middle of the field in the passing game, taking a step back at tight end doesn’t mean Denver will field a worse offense in 2022 nor should it be something fans are worried about this season.

With wideouts Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, and Javonte Williams at running back, the Broncos will not be left wanting for pass catchers barring an extremely unfortunate injury situation.

Defense

The Broncos have two of the best defensive backs in football in Justin Simmons and the emerging star that is Patrick Surtain II. The defensive line has some underrated contributors in newly-signed D.J. Jones and Dre’Mont Jones in the middle, as well as the tantalizing promise at edge rusher if free-agent pickup Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb don’t miss time in 2022.

Even the rest of the depth of the back seven with Josey Jewell, Ronald Darby, and K’Waun Williams looks good on paper for the Broncos

All-in-all, this roster is about as solid top to bottom as any in the NFL. Sure, there are some detractors with articles already written about how Wilson is declining and can’t sustain his style of play at his height.

Wait & See Doubters

There are those stating the Broncos are overhyped because of how much “newness” this team has in personnel, coaches, and scheme and therefore it’s more prudent to wait and see how it all looks when everything has come together.

Still, the roster, on the whole, appears to be one that should have the Broncos returning to the playoffs for the first time since Super Bowl 50. From there, anything can happen if the Broncos can just punch a ticket to the playoffs.

So What Now?

The Chiefs gambled that even without Hill, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid would be enough to continue to dominate the division, along with greater draft pick and salary cap flexibility. However, without Hill, the Chiefs are as vulnerable as they have been in a while.

The Chiefs' weapons are fine and their offensive line might be the best in the division, but Kansas City also possesses the worst secondary and edge rushers in the AFC West. They're vulnerable. The door has been left open, and it’s just waiting for someone else in the division to bust through and stake their claim as the team to beat going forward.

Why Not Denver?

The plan with Wilson was always going to be about competing for the next 5-10 years. However, with the division now up for grabs with the equally fearsome Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders making huge moves this offseason, the Broncos should not hesitate to make additional moves this offseason that will push them even closer to the top of the division and the league.

Given how fluid the offseason is, it's nearly impossible to assess just how much cap space the Broncos have left to play with to obtain more talent. The cap is not a “myth” like some like to state hyperbolically, but it can be manipulated to create more space sacrificing a bit of future contractual flexibility.

The Broncos may not have the nearly $20 million in space some sites are currently reporting, but if Denver wants to create more space, it can restructure deals like Justin Simmons’ contract, approach Bradley Chubb with an extension to offer more guarantees in future years but lowering his cap hit in 2022, or potentially moving on from veteran Mike Purcell with a June 1 designation.

Why push the chips to the table now? The Broncos are already without their first and second-round selections in 2022 and 2023.

Denver's most valuable assets to obtain talent are now gone (and very well spent) in acquiring Wilson. The Broncos shouldn’t go way over the top and lose all future cap flexibility and blow all their draft selections, but the team still has some wiggle room to be aggressive.

Wilson Won't Ever be as Cheap/Young as he is Now

Another reason to be aggressive? Wilson will never be as cheap as he is right now. Counting $24 million against the cap this season and $27 million against the cap in 2023, Wilson is likely in line for a massive payday after his current contract is over if not sooner.

Instead of worrying about how to pay their recently acquired franchise quarterback, the Broncos should be wondering what they can do right now to minimize their margin for error and further build a true champion contender.

So who should the Broncos look to bring on to the roster to push their chips to the table? While many Broncos fans will yell for more offensive line or something to bolster the offense in general, the area that appears ripe for additional talent is on the defensive side of the ball.

Finishing Touches

With so many big-name defensive players still available, perhaps Wilson and his recruiting ability can bring in one or more veterans to further move the needle for the Broncos from playoff hopefuls to legitimate Super Bowl contenders next season.

Tyrann Mathieu? Jadeveon Clowney? Bobby Wagner? Stephone Gilmore? Some assortment of more niche role players to help really round out the defensive depth chart like an additional veteran edge rusher to raise the floor of a volatile room with Chubb and Gregory?

A 3-4 defensive end that would allow defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to play a scheme with five players on the line of scrimmage similar to Los Angeles last season and help replace Shelby Harris? Another cornerback that can play inside and outside to all but guarantee depth and quality going up against insanely talented passing offenses in the AFC West?

A third safety to push Caden Sterns and allow Evero to play more three-safety defenses to help combat previously mentioned insanely talented passing offenses? All are possible and all should be explored.

Chiefs Still the Favorites

The Chiefs are still the odds-on favorite to win the AFC West. However, the odds have not been closer for the Chiefs and the rest of the AFC West since Mahomes won his first MVP. With the Broncos and Chargers essentially being neck-and-neck in odds with the Raiders not far behind, the window is open for someone to step forward.

Wide-Open Window

Again, why not Denver? The Broncos’ roster is talented and solid across the entire depth chart, the team has some flexibility still in cap space, and still possesses a solid assortment of draft capital. Wilson will never be younger, he'll never be cheaper, and likely, he'll never be more motivated than he is now.

The window is open and there is no reason to wait. Broncos Country should be able to admit it's been a rather spoiled fan base and the last six years of waiting have been more than enough penance for years and years of winning football.

The time is now. Go for it.