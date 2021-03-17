Report: Chiefs Send Message to Broncos on Potential Phillip Lindsay Signing

HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Report: Chiefs 'Would Welcome' Broncos RFA Phillip Lindsay 'With Open Arms'

Uh-oh.
This year's version of Chris Harris Jr. — that is, a household Denver Broncos star who defects to an AFC West rival — could be Phillip Lindsay.

The restricted free-agent running back could sign elsewhere in the ensuing days following Denver's stunning low-round tender offer, potentially delivering Lindsay into the Kansas City Chiefs' waiting and "open arms," according to Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan.

"I talk to enough people around the NFL to know that Phillip Lindsay is going to get plenty of attention now that he's tendered original round RFA," Lammey tweeted Tuesday. "One person today told me #Chiefs would 'welcome Lindsay with open arms' and 'know what to do w/him.'"

The Broncos opted to eschew a $3.384 million second-round tender on Lindsay, which likely would have ensured his return for the 2021 campaign. Instead, the team applied a $2.133 million original-round tender to the former undrafted free agent, increasing the probability of his departure.

Lindsay is permitted to negotiate with outside clubs and, if his market is there, agree to an offer-sheet deal. The Broncos maintain the right of first refusal but stand to receive no compensation by letting him walk.

A two-time 1,000-yard back and ex-Pro Bowler, Lindsay gutted through an injury-marred and statistically disappointing 2020 campaign in which the Colorado product collected just 502 ground yards and one touchdown across 118 attempts (eight games). He added seven receptions for 28 yards, losing pass-catching duties Melvin Gordon, who led the Broncos with 1,144 yards from scrimmage and 10 total scores (nine rushing).

The Broncos' tender decision came after weeks of uncharacteristic public crowing from Lindsay, who expressed displeasure over his timeshare deployment and tenuous standing with the organization, which evidently doesn't envision the diminutive but explosive back in its future plans.

Kansas City might, and the Super Bowl 54 champs now have a need at the position following Tuesday's release of veteran RB Damien Williams. If signed, Lindsay would represent a terrifying complement to 2020 first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire — a thunder-and-lightning approach the Broncos have attempted for the last three seasons.

