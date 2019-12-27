Mile High Huddle
Chris Harris, Jr. Sounds Ready to Say Goodbye to the Broncos

KeithCummings

Ever since cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Kansas, he has been fighting hard for recognition. Harris has since risen to Pro Bowl levels off the back of his unique ability to play the slot cornerback position better than his contemporaries while helping the Broncos win a Super Bowl.

This past offseason provided a totally different matchup for the defender as Harris had to face his boss, Broncos GM John Elway. A brief standoff saw the 30-year-old get more than $3 million added to the final year of his deal but he did not get the shiny new multi-year contract he desired.

The failure to find middle ground on a suitable contract has seen Harris playing out what amounts to a lame-duck season in the Mile High City. What’s now clear is that it’s adversely affected the cornerback’s ability to get his physical and mental mindset on the same page.

“I mean, this year has already been hard enough to play, [a tough] football season,” admitted Harris this week. “I haven’t really had a clear mind really all year to play football.”

Learning the defensive scheme of Vic Fangio has added another difficult dynamic for Harris to adjust to, but he hasn’t been hiding from the new set of challenges this season.

“I just had to fight through it, had to persevere through it, and then just having a new role – not playing the position that I specialize in. Just the whole year, everything’s been different,” Harris conceded.

Fangio has also struggled with his own adjustments that have seen the 61-year-old first-year head coach tinker frequently trying to find a viable cornerback solution opposite Harris. Options like Duke Dawson, Isaac Yiadom and Davontae Harris have all flamed out and entered Fangio’s doghouse at various points throughout the season.

Harris, Jr. has found all the increased expectations and pressure to perform weighing heavily on him, as the Broncos' losses combined with his own problems conspired to blight the season.

“Trust me. They definitely dig in to me. Every year, I always have about four or five plays that I want back every year," Harris said on Christmas Eve. "That’s just how it is — same thing with games too. There are a couple games that [I] always want back too."

There has been a growing feeling within Broncos Country that Harris has started to fall off the cornerback cliff as he enters his thirties. With Elway now likely to go younger and cheaper in his rebuild, No. 25 is almost certainly done with the Broncos. True to his upbeat nature, though, the veteran was keen to stress the positives this week.

“I’m just so thankful for the Broncos," Harris said. "I had a great nine years here. Whatever happens, happens, but I’m just focused on finishing the year strong and doing whatever I can do to go into the game with a clear mind and play the best I can."

The underdog attitude has served Harris well so far and maybe a return to his natural slot position would see him bounce back in new surroundings. After all, proving the doubters wrong led to him forming the famed “No Fly Zone” that brought him a championship ring.

Comments (5)
No. 1-5
breakzz121
breakzz121

He quit on the Broncos when he said he had 13 weeks left. Boy bye.

smilinassassin
smilinassassin

When Harris talked about how many holes the team has, essentially throwing guys under the bus, that was when it became clear he is most likely gone. Appreciate the honesty, just not something you normally hear from someone looking into a future with a team.

B'wana Beast
B'wana Beast

So, now teams with money won’t trust him to stay level if things go bad and winning teams cannot pay him.

PatriotAmerican
PatriotAmerican

Harris did not quit on the team, the team quit on Harris, Elway made no effort to keep quality veterans that could actually play on the team. He had and has an O line that sucks Flacco did not even stand a chance to stand behind them without getting hurt. I am not sold on Drew Lock either he is still a rookie. Elway has made so many mistakes but no one calls him out on them. Think about it he destroyed a super bowl team and stripped it down to nothing! He has not been effective in getting coaches that can coach or players that can play so quit pinning it on Harris and you cannot pin it on Flacco. You all are jumping on the bandwagon with Drew Lock but if Elway puts no talent around him he too will not be successful. Everyone gives Elway a pass the fans in Denver are so loyal they are blind to the reality of the situation. The teams we won against this year suck so that does not prove Drew Lock is so great he did not win against Kansas City and the reality is that is the team you will always have to beat for the next 15 years. So I am not buying the Drew Lock parade or the rest of the bull Elway gives us. Wake up Bronco Country he destroyed a Super Bowl Team in less than 3 years after Peyton left he had no plan after Peyton and he lucked out with Peyton. So quit picking on Harris, Harris Rocks it is the Broncos that failed Harris just like they failed Flacco, Harris is an awesome player, but he got ripped off by Elway's planning or should I say no planning just like Flacco got a raw deal too not talent on this team accept for CUBoy and Sutton that is about it!

PatriotAmerican
PatriotAmerican

Elway buys on the cheap, he never gets great players because he will not pay them. The ones he chooses to pay don't play!

