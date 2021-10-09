Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Goes Down with Injury During Practice

Sutton is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh.

Further thinning an injury-decimated group, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is now considered questionable to play in Sunday's road game at Pittsburgh.

Sutton popped up as a limited participant on the final Week 5 injury report. According to the Denver Post, the former Pro Bowl pass-catcher rolled an ankle during Friday's practice.

In his return from a torn ACL, sustained against the Steelers last season, Sutton has amassed a team-leading 257 yards on 18 catches, reassuming the WR1 mantle with Jerry Jeudy (ankle) on injured reserve and K.J. Hamler (knee) done for the year.

If Sutton cannot go, the Broncos would be forced to trot out Tim Patrick, Kendall Hinton, and David Moore as their starting group at Heinz Field. It's possible, with Diontae Spencer (chest) also questionable, the club promotes one of several WRs from the practice squad: Seth Williams, Tyrie Cleveland, Josh Malone, De'Mornay Pierson-El, or Rico Gafford.

Denver's offense has taken a battering in recent weeks. In addition to starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater battling the remnants of a concussion, running back Melvin Gordon (leg) is questionable and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring) has been ruled out, while guards Dalton Risner (ankle) and Graham Glasgow (knee) are trending toward playing, head coach Vic Fangio said Friday.

The Broncos will announce their list of inactive players roughly 90 minutes prior to the 11 a.m. MT kickoff in the Steel City.

