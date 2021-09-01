Broncos Announce Final Decision on Re-Signing Sutton, Chubb

There is a very real chance the Denver Broncos reward Courtland Sutton and Bradley Chubb with second contracts after the 2021 campaign.

But not sooner.

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton confirmed Tuesday the star wide receiver and outside linebacker will “play out” the year on their respective rookie deals.

“We’re going to let that play out definitely with those guys,” were Paton’s exact words. “We plan on them being here a long time, but when we get to it, we will. They’ll hopefully be here a long time.”

Sutton, chosen 40th overall in the 2018 draft, returns as Denver’s top WR after missing nearly all of last season with a torn ACL. The former Pro Bowler made his 2021 debut in Saturday's preseason finale, catching two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown.

“It definitely gives him a confidence boost,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said of Sutton’s score. “Just to be out there playing, running routes, out there competing [and] knowing he could get hit for the first time. He hadn't played since the second game last year so it's good to get him out there. It was a bonus that he caught some balls [and] caught a touchdown, but the important thing was just getting him out there playing.”

Preceding what would be his first foray into unrestricted free agency, Sutton will collect $2.813 million in base salary and count $2.946 million against the salary cap — peanuts for a player of his magnitude.

Chubb, the No. 5 overall selection in 2019, recently returned to full health following May ankle surgery, recovery for which lingered into training camp. He finished the exhibition period having notched three tackles and a sack across two appearances.

Coming off a Pro Bowl season, the Broncos previously exercised Chubb’s fifth-year option for 2022. The option, worth $12.716 million, keeps him under team control as the bookend (and potential long-term successor) to Von Miller.

“That was one of the easier decisions that I have had today, I know that it was really easy," Paton said in April upon picking up Chubb’s option. "Bradley, I hope, is going to be here for a long time. He is one of our core players on our football team.”

