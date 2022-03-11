It’s safe to say the Denver Broncos' blockbuster trade to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson has set off major shockwaves through the NFL. GM George Paton has achieved the basecamp of making the Broncos a contender once again, at least on paper, but how the team's players transfer that momentum into wins on the field will boil down to dedication.

Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton dished on the impact Wilson's sudden arrival has had on the pass-catching unit. Wilson quickly established a group chat with his new receivers to get wheels in motion.

Sutton had just touched down on the tarmac from taking a flight when his phone lit up, as he told the NFL Network.

“As soon as I landed my phone my phone was going off and it was Jerry [Jeudy], Tim [Patrick], KJ Hamler, and Russ [Wilson], and everyone was just in there talking,” Sutton said. “You know it was really cool to be able to hear, first moments, just him talking about already like, ‘Hey man I’m trying to get to work, I’m trying to do this.' To hear that already, so early into this process and our first time being able to talk to him, it sets the tempo for our entire team. Everybody understands the time that everybody is on and where we are trying to get to… it’s exciting for sure.”

When doing his own due diligence over whether or not to waive his no-trade clause with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson almost certainly studied Denver's depth of talent in the receiving room and it’s no stretch to believe he liked what he saw. That being said, establishing the right type of chemistry goes far beyond just plugging in the new quarterback and soaring off to the Super Bowl.

It’s going to take some time on task to establish chemistry and get things fine-tuned. Wilson, Sutton, and the Broncos receiving corps are already trying to work out a schedule to get some throwing reps under their belt.

“Man, it’s crazy that you say that,” Sutton enthused. “You know we have been in talks already trying to figure out a way to get all the guys in one spot. And even just sit down and talk ball a little bit. Just get to know each other. Get to run the basic routes, to get that timing, get that feel down. As you know, being able to get in as many reps as you possibly can is important. Getting a brand new quarterback, brand new offense, all the reps that we can get is going to be huge. We have already been talking about trying to get something going, being able to put some work in before OTAs roll around, and even then stacking on top of that as well.”

Broncos fans will remember the extent to which Peyton Manning upped the ante and created a whole new culture of professionalism when he arrived in the Mile High City. Wilson appears to be activating Manning's same game plan with similar the same winning expectations firmly in mind.

