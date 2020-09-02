With his first NFL training camp almost complete, rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is poised to start his pro career on solid footing. As one of the stars of Denver Broncos training camp, Jeudy has wowed media onlookers and fans alike with his play-making ability and, at times, acrobatic catches.

While it hasn't been all roses for Jeudy, it's been dang close and with the regular-season opener less than two weeks away, people inside Dove Valley are giddy about the team's first-round pick. Since he was drafted, fans have wondered how Jeudy would fit in the Broncos' offense and what implications his arrival would have on Courtland Sutton.

Coming off a Pro Bowl season, Sutton enters Year 3 poised take his game to an even higher level. As the Broncos' No. 1 wideout, he's the clear leader in his position room and hasn't missed any developments this summer from his position-mates.

As polished as Jeudy looks already, it's easy to lose sight of the fact that he's still a rookie. But Sutton has seen day-by-day improvement from the rookie.

“Honestly, I saw a little of Jerry in college," Sutton said following Tuesday's practice.

"Being able to be around him on the practice field, the dude makes plays. The dude does—he’s getting better every day. That’s all we can ask. Even for myself, for everybody in our room, everybody on the team, it’s to go out and get better every single day. That’s what he’s doing."

With wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni's tutelage, it's difficult to project how high Jeudy's ceiling might be. However, despite possessing a route-running prowess so developed that NFL veteran receivers have sought out his advice, Jeudy has remained coachable and open to taking tips and accepting wisdom from his coach and fellow wideouts.

"He’s attacking the coaching that he’s been given from coaches and other players in our room," Sutton said. "He’s adding that to his game. It’s fun to watch his game continue to mature and continue to grow. I look forward to seeing how he performs Monday night verse the Titans and the rest of the season because he is special."

That's a word used often to describe Jeudy — special. Just by virtue of the praise he's received from Broncos' veterans, including defensive backs he competes against in practice, the rookie's training camp, if not special, has certainly been noteworthy.

If Sutton says Jeudy is special, however, that's an expert opinion I'd feel more than comfortable taking to the bank. Game recognizes game.

Jeudy's route-running acumen is already famous. But perhaps what gets missed in the quick perusal of his scouting report are his phenomenal hands and body control. And with 4.5 speed, he might not be the fastest wideout on the team but let's just say — he's fast enough.

Throw in his dedication to the game and his commitment to his craft, plus a robust football IQ, and he's a prototype wide receiver NFL teams covet.

'He has very unique attributes that are special to his game," Sutton said. "It’s fun to watch, fun to see. I’m looking forward to watching him continue to flourish and grow through the season.”

Jeudy's first NFL test will come under the bright lights of a nationally televised game when the Tennessee Titans come to town on September 14. Something tells me it won't take long for the rookie to make his mark and break the ice on a pro career replete with promise.

