Dalton Risner Breaks Silence on Why Broncos Players are 'Fed Up'

Colorado native Dalton Risner concluded his second year in the NFL with a painful 32-31 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. After being selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, Risner has started all 32 games at left guard, bringing stability to a beleaguered offensive line position room.

Risner will be headed into his third year with the Broncos, as the team attempts to regain an identity. The news of John Elway accepting an elevated role in Denver’s front office and relinquishing GM duties, combined with that of CEO Joe Ellis announcing that he doesn't intend to continue in his position past 2022, creates more questions than answers for the franchise.

But the Broncos can ill afford a fifth straight losing season. In fact, the Broncos are the first NFL team to win a championship and miss the playoffs the next five years and if that streak is going to end, it'll take more than just a regime change at the top.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old fan-favorite joined 104.3 The Fan’s Nick and Cecil show to reflect on the 2020 season. While Elway and company search for a GM, Risner expanded on the work necessary by the players to improve in 2021 and snap the five-year reign of the World of Suck.

“Listen, we went 5-11 this year,” Risner told The FAN. "Am I ticked off about it? Yes. I’m struggling to even enjoy the offseason. It’s only been day three and I want to get back in the gym already because I want to be a better football team. It sounds cliché, it sounds easy on the phone. But I promise I’m about it. When I look back on this year, one thing that I’m dang proud about fellas is how I came to work every single Sunday, and not even that, but 365 days a year. You’ve got to work in the offseason as a football athlete. You’ve got to work during the week. You’ve got to prepare the right way. I broke down film every single game.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-5, 312-pound Risner played 1,015 snaps in the 2020 season. While to the naked eye it may seem he had a ‘sophomore slump’, a more accurate representation of his performance comes out on film and in the advanced analytics. He allowed six total QB hits and 28 total pressures. However, he did not log any penalties, or sacks allowed.

As divided as the fan base is and as disorganized as the team may appear to be right now, Risner says he understands the frustrations from Broncos Country. He should know, growing up on a farm in rural Colorado playing six-man football as a fan of the ‘Orange and Blue’ himself.

“Listen, dude, it is special, man,” Risner replied when asked about the difference between Broncos Country and other NFL fan bases. “And guess what? You guys in Broncos Country expect a lot out of us, and I love it. I wouldn’t want it any other way. I see some of the comments after the games and you know what? I don’t get mad, I respect it. Because they want to see us get successful and get this figured out and see us be great. I love being a Bronco, I’m never giving up on that.:

Risner wasn't afraid to admit how frustrated he and his teammates are with the Broncos' lack of success. But he also revealed how resolved they are to doing their part to turn the ship around in 2021.

"We’re fed up with how we are doing right now," Risner said. "As players, we have to figure this out. Coaches can call plays, and the organization can do position needs and draft and get guys in. But truth be told, fellas, with the guys that we had on our football team this year I think we’re a much better team than 5-11 even with the injuries we had. It’s our job inside the room, it’s our job in the offseason to get this figured out. I watched Broncos football growing up and I was a part of this thing growing up. I grew up in this thing. I was the kid that every Sunday was ruined, I didn’t want to go to school if the Broncos lost. I know what it’s like to be a Bronco man, I love it.”

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP and @MileHighHuddle.