Denver Broncos

Report: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn 'Remains the Favorite' to Become Next Broncos HC

Quinn is expected to interview next week.

As of Saturday, Jan. 15, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn "remains the favorite" to become the Denver Broncos' new head coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

"He is a culture-builder," Pelissero noted of the former Atlanta head man. "Took the Falcons to the Super Bowl in his second season there. Also has worked previously with Broncos general manager George Paton."

Quinn has been widely bandied as Denver's top choice after transforming 12-5 Dallas' defense from the NFL's worst in 2020 to the seventh-best (in points allowed) in 2021. Among his most impressive accomplishments, the 51-year-old coaxed breakout campaigns from All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, the league's interceptions leader, and rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, a contender for Defensive Player of the Year.

Quinn's infectious leadership qualities — the "No. 1 trait we're looking for," according to Paton — and previous HC experience heavily appeal to the Broncos, with whom he's expected to interview next week, following the Cowboys' playoff-opener against the 49ers on Sunday.

Arguably the hottest defensive-minded candidate, Quinn is also drawing interest from the Jaguars, Bears, Dolphins, and Vikings. He's insistent, however, on finishing his run in Dallas before exploring outside opportunities.

"It’s nice to hear if someone is interested. That’s not lost on me. … But there’s really nothing to add on my end," Quinn said on Jan. 10, via DallasCowboys.com. "There’s not a lot of time management or anything that has to go into mine other than kicking ass and being right where my feet are."

The Broncos already have held three interviews in the search for Vic Fangio's successor, speaking to Lions DC Aaron Glenn on Thursday, Packers quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy on Friday, and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Saturday. Pelissero reported that Hackett's interview was "really strong" and he will "be in the mix."

Denver also has requested meetings with Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, Bengals OC Brian Callahan, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, Rams OC Kevin O'Connell, Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon, and Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

