The Broncos added to the defensive line room this offseason, which hopefully leads to improvement from last year.

While the Denver Broncos had some talent on the defensive line in 2021, it was a lackluster unit overall. Two of the Broncos' starters didn't meet expectations and even took a step back in their play.

The D-line depth was wildly inconsistent. The only one who showed up well on the D-line, with consistency, was Dre'Mont Jones. He was a force and made life difficult for opposing offensive lines.

Among D-linemen with at least 350 pass-rush snaps last season, Jones ranked 22nd among 47 interior players but was 15th in pass-rush productivity and No. 9 in pass-rush win percentage.

Shelby Harris also qualified and ranked 33rd in total pressures, 13th in pass-rush productivity, and 38th in pass-rush win percentage. His season was highly inconsistent, including a three-game span with five missed tackles, five total pressures, and two stops. Two of those three games were among the worst from the Broncos' defense last season.

Mike Purcell struggled to hold up the middle against the run, leading to teams essentially running the clock out. Purcell would consistently shoot a gap, leaving a massive hole for the opposing ball-carrier to run through.

That style worked before starting linebackers Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell were lost to season-ending injuries, but afterward, it did more harm than good.

The Broncos did not sit idle this offseason when it comes to the D-line, adding talent via free agency and the NFL draft. With the additions, how does the D-line room project for 2022?

Starters

Dre'Mont Jones, D.J. Jones, Eyioma Uwazurike.

There's been some debate about where new addition D.J. Jones will play, but that seems to have been settled. While we won't know for sure until training camp and preseason, he appears to be poised to replace Mike Purcell as the nose tackle. Jones' ability as a run defender should be tremendous for the Broncos' defense and help out those around him.

Of course, Dre'Mont Jones is set to be the other starter. He has yet to emerge as a star player, but he is a great one. This is a contract year and thus a make-or-break season for him. His play has to improve as a run defender as he is more than capable as a pass rusher.

The final starting spot is where the debate is. If Denver keeps Purcell as the nose tackle, then D.J. Jones could start as the 4i-technique. However, that seems unlikely at this stage.

The battle seems to be between McTelvin Agim, rookie fourth-rounder Eyioma Uwazurike, and DeShawn Williams. Purcell isn't an option as he can't be more than a nose tackle.

Agim is the favorite simply because he is a former third-round pick and has experience. Williams also has the experience, but he seems better farther inside as a 0-3 technique than a 4i or 5 technique.

If we go off what the Los Angeles Rams did over the last couple of years, Uwazurike should be the favorite. This role on the D-line needs to be manned a strong run defender with some length and the ability to eat up space. Agim struggles as a run defender, and it remains the most significant area he has to improve.

Uwazurike has the size, both in length and weight, to eat up space and hold down the fort against the run. In addition, he can help create lanes for the pass rushers and make life easier for the linebackers. There is good discipline in his play, but he is still a rookie in a position that could take some time to develop.

When looking at projected roles on the defensive line, the best starting three seems to be Dre'Mont Jones, D.J. Jones, and Uwazurike.

Primary Backups

DeShawn Williams and McTelvin Agim.

If Agim doesn't win the starting job, he seems in line to make it one of the primary backups. His ability as a pass rusher was apparent last season, but he seemed stuck in Vic Fangio's dog house, probably due to his run defense.

However, despite Agim's run defense being an issue, he provides some good pass-rush ability that can come in on obvious downs to add more juice to the pursuit of the quarterback. With what Agim is and can be, it makes sense to give him the year working behind Dre'Mont Jones and Uwazurike as the fourth man in the rotation.

Williams is also right there, and he can come in on particular sub-package looks. However, while Williams has some decent versatility, he has shown he can't work quite as well farther out.

Williams makes sense for some bigger run-defense packages and even rotates as the nose tackle. Purcell can also be kept for that, but Williams seems more likely due to versatility and finances. Unfortunately, Purcell has a high cost, and after investing in D.J. Jones, it'll be hard to justify keeping a 0/1-technique only for as much as Purcell costs.

Depth

Matt Henningsen.

Another question for the Broncos' defensive line is how many players they will carry. Last year, the Rams initially carried seven on their D-line, and Denver could do the same.

However, I have it as six, with late-round rookie Henningsen being the final piece. There is competition for this spot with Purcell, 2021 seventh-rounder Marquiss Spencer, and Jonathan Harris.

But again, Purcell isn't as versatile and less cost-efficient, which points to him being the odd man out. The case for Purcell is that he is the starter at nose tackle with D.J. Jones outside. It's that or not on the roster for Purcell. Unfortunately, the cost is too much to keep on the books if he isn't a starter.

Harris has yet to show anything, and Spencer is entering his second year. Henningsen has the advantage of being a draft pick of the new coaching staff, but a sixth-round selection doesn't guarantee the roster. Nevertheless, Henningsen seems poised to take the final spot with his football IQ and discipline.

However, the rookie still has to hold off the others competing for the spot and stay healthy and out there on the field.

The Takeaway

Outside of three players, the Broncos' defensive line is an unknown. The two Joneses and Uwazurike are the only three for-sure players on the D-line. However, Agim could get traded, Williams and Purcell will compete, and Henningsen doesn't have the draft pedigree to ensure he lands on the roster.

While the Broncos have options, it's doubtful Agim gets traded, which likely lands him a spot on the roster. Williams has solid versatility at a decent cost, and Henningsen has upside and the football IQ to make it.

So, with only six players likely to make the Broncos' 53-man roster, the early projection is the Joneses and Uwazurike as your starters. Then Agim and Williams as the primary backups with Henningsen as depth.

