Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: A.J. Bouye | CB

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them. 

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? A.J. Bouye — the new No. 1 cornerback acquired via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars this past spring.

In 2019, the Broncos' secondary really struggled, but Vic Fangio's scheme helped cover for a lot of their mistakes. Chris Harris, Jr. (now with the L.A. Chargers) was Denver's top corner, but he struggled and the depth chart was constantly being churned because of players underperforming or getting hurt. 

Harris defected to L.A. but Bouye is a solid replacement. Like the Broncos' corners, Bouye underperformed in 2019 and will need to bounce back, but the trend for corners at his age doesn’t show that to be likely. 

Or course, there can always be an exception to the rule and that might end up being Bouye. If he can be solid for the Broncos, it would be a positive development.

Bouye is still a capable corner, but how good he is remains to be seen at this point. Fangio’s scheme should benefit Bouye and help him perform, but only time will tell. 

It will also be interesting to see whether he passes along any wisdom to the younger corners on the Broncos' roster, primarily rookie third-rounder Michael Ojemudia. 

Why is Bouye considered to be coming off a 'down' year? How does he fit and what's his outlook for 2020? I break it down in the video above. 

