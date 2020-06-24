Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Brett Rypien | QB

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? The third-string quarterback who was a Bronco even in college — Brett Rypien.

Prior to the 2019 NFL Draft, there were many analysts that felt like Rypien was one of the solid early-Day 3 quarterbacks for teams to take a shot on. He ended up going undrafted, despite being a better prospect than some of those QBs that were drafted.

The reason Rypien didn't hear his name called was likely due to concerns about his arm strength for the NFL. Players with a weaker arm tend to go undrafted every single year, only to be brought in as a QB to compete in training camp.

These signal-callers often find a way to stick around due to their developed football IQ because without the big tools and traits, what else does a modestly successful college QB have to rely on?

Denver fired 2019 offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, replacing him with Pat Shurmur, which could actually be beneficial to Rypien, even though Scangarello was his biggest proponent. Shurmur's offense relies on spreading out the defense, which in theory creates wider windows for the quarterback.

A QB without the strongest of arms can struggle in dealing with tight-window throws, which is why spreading out the defense can be so beneficial. For a deeper look at Rypien and whether he has a place with the club in 2020, you check out the video above.

