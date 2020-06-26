Mile High Huddle
Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Bryce Callahan | CB

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Bryce Callahan, the cornerback who's yet to play a snap for the Broncos.

Callahan worked hard to earn his status as a good corner in the NFL. As a former undrafted free agent, he worked hard, and if it wasn’t for the injuries, he would likely be considered a top-10 corner in the NFL. 

Callahan has tremendous talent but has dealt with a serious injury every year of his career. With him having never played a full season, it's hard to justify putting him among the top NFL corners despite that talent.

At the end of the 2018 season, Callahan suffered a serious injury to his foot and this caused concern with the Chicago Bears. Chicago let him hit the open market, and the Broncos came calling with his former defensive coordinator at the helm in Vic Fangio. 

Despite the concerns with Callahan's foot, Denver gave him a sizeable $21 million offer over three years, only to see his foot get stepped on in training camp and a screw get bent, which caused him to miss the whole season. It goes without saying that for 2020, the Broncos have to get Callahan out there on the field. 

For deep-dive look at Callahan, don't miss the video above. 

