Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos Roster Breakdown: Diontae Spencer | WR

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Diontae Spencer, the diminutive return specialist. 

The Broncos picked up Spencer after he was cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers last year on the doorstep of the season because Denver had no one step up as a returner. Spencer acquitted himself well with the Steelers as a returner. 

He provided the Broncos a solid fielder of punts, who managed to bust off some good returns, but also caused frustration with a lot of fans. Spencer often would try to create something on a punt inside the 10-yard line and pin the Broncos offense deep, instead of just letting it bounce into the end zone for a touchback. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Adding insult to injury, there were times Spencer should have fielded it because of where it landed and there being an open field, but he didn't, which led to the Broncos then getting pinned deep. Despite his flashes, there were too many inconsistencies from the returner specialist.

Denver has struggled offensively for several consecutive years so having a returner that so often exacerbated the field-position issues as often as Spencer did not do them any favors. The Broncos may have the weapons now to overcome such foibles with a little more frequency, but that isn't a position the team wants to be put in. 

Spencer has to fix that aspect to his game if he really wants to become a good returner in the NFL and stick to a roster for the long-term. For a deep-dive on Spencer, check out the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jerry Jeudy Releases Goosebump-Inducing Hype Video Announcing Agreement on Rookie Contract

The Broncos have agreed to terms with their first-round draft pick Jerry Jeudy, who released a phenomenal video to announce the deal.

Chad Jensen

by

RBA

Emmanuel Sanders Sees Big Things on the Horizon for Broncos Offense

Drew Lock is poised to lead something 'special' with the Broncos in 2020, according to Emmanuel Sanders.

Chad Jensen

by

Texasseick

If Drew Lock is to Become Broncos' Franchise QB, he'll Have to Improve This Key Metric

The Broncos and fans are excited about Drew Lock but this key statistical category is one the young quarterback proved to be lackluster. And that needs to improve dramatically.

Thomas Hall

by

smilinassassin

John Elway's 7-Best Free-Agent Moves as Broncos GM Revealed

John Elway has had his whiffs in free agency since arriving in the Broncos front office back in 2011 but he's had his fair share of hits, too. Here are his seven-best decisions.

BobMorris

by

Chilly303

Broncos Camp: 10 Key Questions That Need Answers

The Broncos are about to embark on what is sure to be the most unique training camp in team history. With so many new, moving parts, many questions are currently unanswered.

Chad Jensen

by

Brew77

John Elway's 7-Worst Free-Agent Moves as Broncos GM Revealed

John Elway has had his successes in free agency since arriving in the Broncos front office back in 2011 but he's had his fair share of whiffs, too. Here are his seven-worst decisions.

BobMorris

by

Chilly303

Broncos Reach Agreement with Fourth-Round TE Albert Okwuegbunam on Four-Year Deal per Report

The Broncos have Albert Okwuegbunam under contract.

Chad Jensen

by

tHEBLESSt

CB De'Vante Bausby Explains How the Canceled NFL Preseason Could Negatively Affect Broncos

De'Vante Bausby knows full well how valuable the preseason is for rookies, college free agents, and futures players.

KeithCummings

by

smilinassassin

PFF's Ranking of Broncos Off-Ball LB Corps Might Surprise Fans

Where do the Broncos rank in terms of overall linebacker talent and depth? Pro Football Focus weighs in and it's likely a demarcation from what fans might expect.

Nick Kendell

by

RBA

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Dre'Mont Jones | DL

Dre'Mont Jones flashed big-time potential down the stretch last season but the changes to the Broncos defensive line this offseason, what does 2020 hold for the team's 2019 third-round draft pick?

Erick Trickel