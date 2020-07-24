Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Diontae Spencer, the diminutive return specialist.

The Broncos picked up Spencer after he was cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers last year on the doorstep of the season because Denver had no one step up as a returner. Spencer acquitted himself well with the Steelers as a returner.

He provided the Broncos a solid fielder of punts, who managed to bust off some good returns, but also caused frustration with a lot of fans. Spencer often would try to create something on a punt inside the 10-yard line and pin the Broncos offense deep, instead of just letting it bounce into the end zone for a touchback.

Adding insult to injury, there were times Spencer should have fielded it because of where it landed and there being an open field, but he didn't, which led to the Broncos then getting pinned deep. Despite his flashes, there were too many inconsistencies from the returner specialist.

Denver has struggled offensively for several consecutive years so having a returner that so often exacerbated the field-position issues as often as Spencer did not do them any favors. The Broncos may have the weapons now to overcome such foibles with a little more frequency, but that isn't a position the team wants to be put in.

Spencer has to fix that aspect to his game if he really wants to become a good returner in the NFL and stick to a roster for the long-term. For a deep-dive on Spencer, check out the video above.

