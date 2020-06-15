Mile High Huddle
Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Drew Lock | QB

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Drew Lock, the guy fans hope is the Broncos' franchise quarterback of the present and future.

The Broncos really wanted Lock in the 2019 NFL Draft and lucked out with him falling to where he did in the second round (pick 42). After passing on him at pick 20 overall, Denver explored trading up for him and finally found a team willing to move down. 

The Broncos made the pick Lock pick one slot after taking OG Dalton Risner and the two players have since become close friends. GM John Elway got a guy he wanted and has since taken strides to build the offense around Lock ahead of the 2020 season.

Lock received a five-game audition to close out last season and as exciting as it was at the time, it wasn’t all pretty. He left a lot to be desired as a quarterback, but he also flashed serious potential for the Broncos to continue to build around. 

There were multiple issues with the 2019 Broncos' offense and Lock was the least of them. However, after the moves the Broncos have made this offseason, there is no excuse for him not stepping up in 2020. 

The team provided Lock upgraded weapons and bettered the interior offensive line. Now, it's up to him to take advantage of it. The good news is, all signs point to Lock taking the steps he needs to improve himself in Year 2. 

For a deeper look at Lock and his outlook, check out the video above. 

