Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Isaac Yiadom | CB

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Isaac Yiadom, a cornerback now two years removed from Denver drafting him in the third round.

Yiadom's career has not panned out the way the Broncos hoped on draft day, but the team hopes to see him turn it around entering Year 3. His rookie season showed flashes of potential, as did Year 2, though he lacked the consistency to play in the starting role he earned to start the season in the wake of Bryce Callahan's injury.

It didn't last as Yiadom's lack of consistency led to his benching for a good portion of the 2019 season. Not everything he did was terrible and a few times he allowed catches despite having near-perfect positioning to cover the receiver, but that doesn’t excuse the times he flat out got beaten or looked lost out there.

One of the best traits Yiadom showed off was his play as a run defender, which could explain why there have been conversations about moving him to safety, which may benefit him with the traits that he has. His potential conversion to safety leads to an interesting discussion because his best play was in press, not off-coverage and he doesn’t have the quickness to play in the slot.

Whatever happens, Denver hopes to get a return soon for its third-round investment. What's the likelihood of that happening? Check out the video above.

