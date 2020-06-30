Mile High Huddle
Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Jake Rodgers | OT

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Jake Rodgers, the backup offensive tackle.

Rodgers was a seventh-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons back in 2015 but he never made it onto an NFL active regular-season roster until 2019 with the Broncos. During the Broncos' 2019 preseason, he actually looked solid at the right tackle spot, but when he got moved over to left tackle, he completely bombed. 

That begs the question on whether he can serve as a reliable a swing tackle for the Broncos, or whether he's just limited to being a right tackle only. With the team's lack of depth at tackle, it would be very helpful to the Broncos' offensive line if Rodgers can develop.

With all that in mind, it isn’t even certain that Rodgers makes the roster in 2020. This will be his sixth season in the NFL and he's going to be 29 years old, so how much is actually there to be developed is questionable. 

It's entirely possible that the form he's in now is Rodgers' career ceiling. That is a question that OL Coach Mike Munchak and the Broncos will have to answer, and if Rodgers doesn’t show out this summer, the team is likely to go with a younger tackle with more upside. 

For a deep-dive look at Rodgers, check out the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

