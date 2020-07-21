Mile High Huddle
Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Joe Jones | LB

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Joe Jones, once known as the team's special teams ace. 

Special teams have been were Jones has really distinguished himself thus far in his career. At one point, he flashed some potential in coverage on defense, but that aspect of his game hasn’t been developed and those flashes haven’t been seen since. 

Teams always need reliable third-phase players, which is why Jones has managed to stick around in Denver for as long as he has. But his time could be up with the 2020 season upon us.

Denver has the third-year Josey Jewell, who was a starter at linebacker last year before getting benched in favor of Alexander Johnson. Jewell then worked on special teams and really carved out his place there as a replacement to Jones. 

With Jewell looking better on special teams and being the better defensive option, Jewell has a leg up on Jones. If Jones wants to keep his special teams job, he is going to improve in that area, but also show aptitude and development on defense. 

The Broncos have concerns about their linebacker corps so they can’t have just a special teams 'backer anymore. The team has to have someone who can contribute on defense, if needed, as well and Jones has yet to prove he can do that. 

For a deep-dive look at Jones and his 2020 prospects, check out the video above. 

