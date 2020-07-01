Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Josey Jewell | LB

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Linebacker Josey Jewell, who lost a starting job in 2019.

When Jewell arrived as a fourth-round pick back in 2018, there was a lot of excitement in Broncos Country. I had misgivings, however, because I studied him a lot as a draft prospect coming out of Iowa. Jewell is a very fine player, but he just doesn’t have the traits needed to work in the modern game.

His issues in coverage were not hard to see and teams found ways to take advantage of him in run defense. Don’t get me wrong, he wasn’t terrible, but he wasn't good enough to be a starter. For that reason, Denver benched him in Week 5 and exposed a diamond in the rough in Alexander Johnson.

There is still potential with Jewell, but whats traits he has work best as a depth piece. Once he got benched, he showed up on special teams to make multiple plays for the Broncos.

As a result, Jewell has a place on the Broncos roster, just not as a guy to rely on as a starter. Denver still needs more from its linebackers on defense, but the team can also use more from Jewell when it comes to his play on special teams.

In the video above, I deep-dive on Jewell's outlook for 2020. Make sure you check it out.

