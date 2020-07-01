Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Josey Jewell | LB

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Linebacker Josey Jewell, who lost a starting job in 2019.

When Jewell arrived as a fourth-round pick back in 2018, there was a lot of excitement in Broncos Country. I had misgivings, however, because I studied him a lot as a draft prospect coming out of Iowa. Jewell is a very fine player, but he just doesn’t have the traits needed to work in the modern game. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

His issues in coverage were not hard to see and teams found ways to take advantage of him in run defense. Don’t get me wrong, he wasn’t terrible, but he wasn't good enough to be a starter. For that reason, Denver benched him in Week 5 and exposed a diamond in the rough in Alexander Johnson.

There is still potential with Jewell, but whats traits he has work best as a depth piece. Once he got benched, he showed up on special teams to make multiple plays for the Broncos. 

As a result, Jewell has a place on the Broncos roster, just not as a guy to rely on as a starter. Denver still needs more from its linebackers on defense, but the team can also use more from Jewell when it comes to his play on special teams. 

In the video above, I deep-dive on Jewell's outlook for 2020. Make sure you check it out.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Phillip Lindsay Sends Broncos Another Bold Message with Fired Up Instagram Post

Over the last couple of weeks, Phillip Lindsay has sent a bold message to the Broncos on social media.

Chad Jensen

by

Studlee14

Ranking the Top-5 Broncos who Must Stay Injury-Free in 2020

If a significant injury befalls even one of these five players, it'd be hard to see the Broncos cashing in on their enormous potential in 2020.

KeithCummings

by

Goodfan

Broncos CB Bryce Callahan Breaks Silence on 2019's Disappointment & What he's Out to Prove

Bryce Callahan missed all of 2019 after signing a three-year, $21 million deal with the Broncos. Now fully healthy, the veteran corner has shared his true thoughts about last year and what he's out to prove in 2020.

KeithCummings

by

Tommy108

Garett Bolles Tapped as Broncos' Most Underrated Player by National Analyst | 5 Guys More Deserving

Is Garett Bolles the Broncos' most underrated player? One respected voice from the national perspective thinks so.

Chad Jensen

by

BobMorris

Melvin Gordon Gets Into Twitter Dust-up with Radio Host over Broncos Contract

The Broncos' new running back seems a touch sensitive about his $16 million contract.

Chad Jensen

by

A3monster

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Kyle Peko | DL

Kyle Peko is back for a second stint with the Broncos. Considering the talent stacked on the D-line, how does Peko fit in?

Erick Trickel

Broncos LB Von Miller Hints at a Surprising Change to Jersey Number

Von Miller appears to be considering a Jersey number change.

Chad Jensen

by

Rcsodak

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Noah Fant | TE

Noah Fant had a productive rookie year for the Broncos but with a new quarterback and system, what does 2020 hold for the young tight end?

Erick Trickel

by

smilinassassin

2015 Broncos Graded as the Best NFL Defense of the Last Decade by PFF

The World-Champion Broncos fielded an all-time defense and edged out all contenders over the last decade according to Pro Football Focus.

Chad Jensen

by

broncomarco

Evidence Emerges Suggesting Drew Lock Turned Garett Bolles Around

There's no denying that Drew Lock's insertion into the Broncos starting lineup helped Garett Bolles. But how exactly?

Chad Jensen

by

smilinassassin