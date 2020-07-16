Mile High Huddle
Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Lloyd Cushenberry III | C

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Loyd Cushenberry III, the rookie third-round center.

Cushenberry was the starting center for the National Champion LSU Tigers and was snapping to No. 1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. Denver landed Cushenberry in the third round after he had a rough year in pass protection for the Tigers.

Cushenberry is a fierce run blocker with good technique, but OL Coaches Mike Munchak and Chris Kuper will need to get him improved in pass protection. Guarding against interior pressure is a must for the Broncos as Drew Lock struggles more with interior pressure rather than exterior pressure. 

There is a lot on Cushenberry's shoulders as he fights for the starting center job but he does have a leg up on other contenders for it. I wonder if Cushenberry has a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. 

Not long after being drafted, news came out that the Broncos were looking to trade up to pick 79, after picking Michael Ojemudia at 77, to select a different center in Matt Hennessey out of Temple. That might be a little slap in the face for Cushenberry and might add to his resolve to prove Denver made the right choice with its selection. 

For a deep-dive look at Cushenberry, check out the video above. 

