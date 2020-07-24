Mile High Huddle
Broncos Roster Breakdown: Quinn Bailey | OT

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Quinn Bailey, a versatile offensive lineman who went undrafted in 2019.

Bailey spent most of the 2019 season on the Broncos practice squad but was promoted after the team placed defensive lineman Adam Gotsis on injured reserve. In Denver's Week 17 game vs. the now-Las Vegas Raiders, Bailey saw his only action of the season.

O-Line Coach Mike Munchak is known for his development of offensive linemen and has turned many undrafted free agents into quality players with staying power over his career. That's a good harbinger for Bailey, who has the build and body type, along with the traits, of a few of those same offensive linemen Munchak has developed.

During the 2019 preseason, Denver played Bailey at both tackle spots and at guard as well and he played relatively well. He was an undrafted rookie so, of course, some issues were to be expected, but he kept them to a minimum. 

After a season of development, and the Broncos doing little to bolster their offensive tackle position, Bailey could be in play for a depth spot on the roster. What will need to happen in order for Bailey to stick around Denver for another year and perhaps become that next Munchak success story?

In the video above, I break it down. Check it out. 

