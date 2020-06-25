Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Royce Freeman | RB

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Backup running back Royce Freeman.

Denver spent a third-round draft pick on Freeman in 2018 and he showed some decent promise his rookie year before he suffered a high-ankle sprain. Unfortunately, since then, he hasn't just been the same and produced a lackluster second season running the ball.

The one thing Freeman did do well was catching the ball either out of the backfield or out wide, which could be a pathway for him to make the Broncos' roster. With Drew Lock at the helm, the Broncos will be looking to have their running game help take pressure off of him.

That's why Denver brought in Melvin Gordon. As the third back, at least for now, Freeman may not see a lot of action but he could serve just fine in a reserve role.

But if something happens to the backs ahead of him, Freeman will have to step up his game. There is a big issue with Freeman and it comes with his play-style in comparison to his size, which is not conducive to his impulse to bounce everything outside.

If he would play to his size, his spot would likely be cemented. For a deep-dive look at Freeman, check out the video above.

