Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Tyrie Cleveland, the third and final wideout the team drafted this past spring.

What stood out with Cleveland even before the Broncos drafted him was how he can contribute on special teams in multiple ways. On coverage units, he can be the gunner and showed a willingness to play physical there, but also to be the return man on punt and kick returns.

Now, Cleveland's ability to be a contributor on special teams doesn’t do justice to what he can bring to an offense. He has good speed to challenge the safeties' depth, runs solid routes, and can do some good work after the catch.

There are multiple ways Cleveland can win and all of them can lead to a good contribution in a limited role in the Pat Shurmur scheme. The chances of Cleveland making the Broncos roster are diminished because of the ongoing pandemic and lack of OTAs (which means less reps and less time with coaches), but he shouldn't be written off completely.

Cleveland's ability on special teams can be enough to earn him a roster spot. However, he also has some tough competition with veteran players whose experience could be considered to be a lot more valuable than a rookie, all things considered.

One thing was made clear and that is that Denver was not happy with what it got from its receiving corps in 2019 — outside of Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton. For a deep-dive on Cleveland, check out the video above.

