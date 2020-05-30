Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Von Miller | OLB

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the Broncos for the 2020 season. The next player going under the microscope? Von Miller.

The Broncos made Miller the No. 2 overall pick back in the 2011 draft and he has been great. His ability to get after the quarterback has caused all sorts of problems for years, even if he hasn’t broken 15 sacks outside of the second year in his career.

What Miller has done for the Broncos isn’t just what he does as a pass rusher but as a run defender and in coverage. He is one of the best all-around edge players in the NFL.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Miller is something special and he played a huge part in the Broncos' victory in Super Bowl 50. What Miller did in that game was something special, shutting down the MVP of that season in Cam Newton, who frankly hasn’t been the same player since. How dominating Miller was in that Super Bowl earned him the MVP honors for the game.

Broncos fans have been quite harsh when it comes to Miller and his game in recent years, as he hasn’t broken 15 sacks since 2012, and he didn't even crack 10 sacks in 2019. There is a good point to be made that he is paid as a pass rusher, so he needs to produce there, but he does so much more for the defense so that argument isn’t entirely fair.

Even so, Miller still needs to bring more in 2020 as a pass rusher to really benefit the Broncos and help Vic Fangio's defense reach that next level in Year 2. For a deep-dive on Miller's 2020 outlook, check out the video above.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.