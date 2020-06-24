Mile High Huddle
Broncos' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Wes Farnsworth | LS

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? That player is long snapper Wes Farnsworth.

The long snapper is actually a more important job than some fans may realize. There was a game a few years back between the Raiders and Chargers where the long snappers played a huge part in the outcome of the game. 

While the long snappers rarely have that big of an impact on a game-by-game basis, if they make a mistake even just once, it could really hurt the team. These are specialists for a reason.

Farnsworth is in a competition for the starting long snapper spot now that Casey Kreiter is no longer with the Broncos. Farnsworth will have to compete with Jacob Bobenmoyer for the team's one long snapper roster spot, so he has a decent chance of making it. 

Now, when it comes to Farnsworth, honestly, there isn’t much to talk about with him, but what we do know? You can find out all about him in the video above. 

