Broncos Announce Cutting Edge Betting/Fantasy Partnership with FanDuel

The late Pat Bowlen was no stranger to pushing the envelope. The Denver Broncos' owner was always on the cutting edge when it came to the NFL and advancing the business interests of his team and the league.

Thus, it's fitting that one year after 'Mr. B' passed away, the Broncos are striking off into a new frontier when it comes to legalized sports betting and fantasy football. On Monday, the Broncos announced a new multi-year partnership with FanDuel.

FanDuel now becomes the Broncos' 'official' sports betting and fantasy partner. This deal is the first of its kind for any NFL team since the league opened the category last month.

FanDuel will get access to official Broncos' marks and logos for use across its sports betting and fantasy sports offerings in the state of Colorado, as well as access to 'robust marketing assets' that cross the gamut from in-stadium signage to radio, televsion, and digital advertising to push and promote sports betting to fans.

FanDuel and the Broncos will also offer 'once-in-a-lifetime' experiences and unique offers for FanDuel customers.

“Colorado is home to a passionate sports fan base and independent spirit, and, together with the Broncos, we're going to take the fan experience in Colorado to the next level,” FanDuel Group CMO Mike Raffensperger said.

The Broncos' Chiefs Commercial Officer Mac Freeman explained why, of all the possible sports betting/fantasy partners that the team could have teamed up with, FanDuel emerged as the top option.

"FanDuel has built a strong reputation as a premier gaming destination for sports fans," Freeman said via statement. "The ways they smartly reach people through engaging and entertaining content is in line with the Broncos' innovative thinking when connecting our fans.

“With FanDuel’s successful launch into Colorado earlier in May, we believe Broncos fans will enjoy FanDuel’s trusted mobile sports betting and daily fantasy platforms.”

Fanduel recently announced the launch of its industry-leading FanDuel Sportsbook online and mobile experience in Colorado in partnership with Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and Golden Gates Casino Black Hawk.

The Broncos believe FanDuel is 'best-in-class' when it comes to the online sports betting experience, which is suddenly available to the citizens of the Centennial State. Coloradoans can now place wagers across professional football, basketball, hockey baseball, golf, MMA, soccer, NASCAR, darts, and tennis. The opportunities are limitless.

This is something new. No NFL team has ever struck a partnership with anything remotely tied to gambling but it's a brave new world the Broncos find themselves navigating.

Get used to seeing FanDuel, whose advertisements and sponsorships are ubiquitous during football season, every in and around Empower Field at Mile High.

