Report: Broncos are Not in the Tom Brady Sweepstakes, Committed to Drew Lock

Chad Jensen

When GM John Elway told reporters at the NFL Combine in February that he'd "always" be willing to "talk" to pending free-agent QB Tom Brady, it created a new worry in the fanbase. Elway could have completely slammed the door on the idea of pursuing Brady, but for whatever reason, he chose to leave it open. 

Fast forward to Monday, and the legal tampering period has launched across the NFL, which allows teams to openly negotiate with outside free agents. Now that things appear to be crystallizing, a new talking point has emerged from Elway on the Brady topic. 

This news is unsurprising, as the Broncos would be in dereliction of duty to go away from Drew Lock after the kid led the team to a 4-1 finish down the stretch. As great as Brady is in the all-time annals, he's going to be 43 years old when the NFL season starts. 

That's old. There's a reason the Patriots aren't dropping everything to get their future Hall-of-Fame QB re-signed. He's dang old. 

However, because Elway left Brady open to interpretation, and vacillated on the most important question of the year (Lock as the guy), it's been an issue on the minds of many fans. You can now put it to bed. The Broncos aren't in on Brady. They never were. 

The Broncos are all-in on Lock. The free-agent frenzy is just getting started, so buckle in. It could be a wild ride. 

smilinassassin
smilinassassin

Kinda sounds like Brady’s agent floated this rumor in order to drum up the market. As it stands I think he has 3(?) potential suitors: Chargers, Bucs, Pats.

