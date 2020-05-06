Mile High Huddle
Denver Broncos: Are Playoffs a Reasonable Expectation in 2020?

Erick Trickel

Expectations are a dangerous thing for NFL teams and sometimes they lead to a lot of pressure. Yes, that includes pressure being exerted from the outside, though most of the time, it's the internal expectations that lead to the most destructive collapses.  

The Denver Broncos are in a really good situation heading in 2020, but there are some high expectations this season. The question is, are they reasonable expectations? 

For the full deep-dive answer, check out the video above.

The Broncos have a history of performing better when they're considered the underdogs and everyone is betting against them. Denver even has a history of getting great things from individual players that fall into that underdog category. 

This coming season could be similar for the Broncos, with plenty of national pundits sleeping on them, provided there is an NFL season, shortened or not.

There are a lot of pieces for the Broncos in 2020, but they really have to be developed if they want to compete. This is a young team with a lot of inexperience, even from the head coach, although Vic Fangio has decades of defensive coordinator experience. 

The Broncos do have some key veterans in place, which can be a good boost for the team and their expectations. When it is all said and done, though, it all comes back to the young players and what they can bring to the field.

It is reasonable to expect the Broncos to perform better than they did last year, but there may be a bit more variance to their play because of the youth on the roster. I have my own opinions on the issue, which is why I suggest you check out the video above. 

The playoffs should be a real expectation Denver is returning a top 10 defense and a very young but potentially potent offense. This whole thing hinges on Drew Lock but with the way today’s NFL is set up we’ve seen young QB’s really produce. Of course the poster child of this is Patrick Mahomes going to the AFC championship game in his first full year as a starter and winning the SB in his second season. Josh Allen took the Bills to the playoffs in his second season DeShaun Watson made it his second season Russell Wilson Dak Prescott Tom Brady Matt Ryan and so on all QB’s who produced very early on. Elway has put pieces around Lock for him to succeed and brought in Shurmur to build an offense that best suits his strengths. So I look at this team and think yes getting 2 or 3 more wins this season is realistic and yes they should be a playoff contender.

