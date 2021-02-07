Broncos' 3 Best Options to Upgrade Coverage Linebacker Depth

HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Broncos' 3 Best Set-&-Forget Options to Upgrade Coverage Linebacker Depth

The Broncos have to get faster and more athletic at off-ball linebacker, especially as it relates to coverage. Which options make the most sense for Denver to upgrade?
The Denver Broncos have struggled to find a premier three-down inside linebacker since the days of Danny Trevathan. Trevathan could shed blockers, make tackles in the run game, and flip his hips and cover tight ends or slot receivers in passing situations. 

The Broncos could look to the free-agent market, add in the draft, or put their faith in a young linebacker already on the roster. Here's a snapshot of each option. 

Free Agency: Lavonte David | Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers defeated the Raiders 45-20.

A popular option would be signing the veteran David who's poised to suit up in the Super Bowl for the Buccaneers. David is proven and can do it all. 

The ninth-year pro had 117 tackles in 2020 and the sixth-ranked coverage grade among linebackers according to Pro Football Focus. David would provide an immediate answer at inside linebacker, and allow the third player we'll talk about below — to grow and ease back into action as he is coming off a knee injury that sidelined him all last year.

Draft: Micah Parsons | Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after sacking the Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (not pictured) in the second half at TCF Bank Stadium.

The Broncos' second option to upgrade linebacker is the NFL draft. There is one prized linebacker who everyone is excited to see what he can bring to the NFL; that player is Parsons. 

Parsons has the skill-set to thrive at the next level. At 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, he runs a 4.4-second 40-yard dash. 

In his first year at Penn State, Parsons only started one game and still led the team in tackles. He has only gotten better since then. Having said that, the disturbing accusations against him, if true, could and should make him fall in April's draft.

In-House Development: Justin Strnad | 2020 Fifth-Rounder

Justin Strnad

Denver's last option would be to stay in-house and bet on Strnad, who showed the speed and coverage skills to excel at the next level. In his final year at Wake Forest, Strnad recorded sacks and interceptions against former first-round quarterbacks like Daniel Jones, Jordan Love, and Lamar Jackson. 

Strnad has all the tools to be an effective linebacker in the NFL with coverage chops. The question is, can he stay on the field and remain healthy? Only the future holds the truth.

Bottom Line

The Broncos have an important decision to make. If this team was a Super Bowl contender, signing a veteran free-agent like David would make the most sense as he would have an immediate impact, but the Broncos still have some growing to do and should look to get younger in the draft. 

Bolstering the linebacker corps through the draft would allow the Broncos to save the money needed to sign their own in-house free agents and grow into a contender for years to come.

