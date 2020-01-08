Broncos Biggest Studs & Duds From 2019 Season Revealed

It wasn’t the season the Denver Broncos front office had hoped for as the team finished with a 7-9 record, thanks largely to the play of rookie quarterback Drew Lock which led to a 4-1 finish down the stretch.

Even though the season was a disappointment, there are a lot of positives to take away from the 2019 campaign.

Every year, the NFL hands out season-culminating awards such as MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, as well as Rookie of the Year on both sides of the ball. In the video above, I name the five players who earned those awards from MHH in 2019. However, there are a few other 'awards' to hand out as well.

Offensive Dud: Royce Freeman | RB

At one point, the Broncos wanted to have Freeman be the lead back, allowing Phillip Lindsay to come off the bench with defenses worn out, but that didn’t last long. After the first six weeks, the Broncos started to take touches away from Freeman and to end the season, started giving them to Devontae Booker. For that reason, Freeman ends up as the offensive dud for 2019, though Joe Flacco could easily be given the award.

Defensive Dud: Chris Harris, Jr. | CB

The star cornerback had a very down year. He was so well respected because he rarely gave up touchdowns, but this year it was a common occurrence. If not touchdowns, then it was big plays we saw the four-time Pro Bowler relinquish. Harris is poised to be a free agent, but don't expect him to be back in a Broncos uniform.

Best Position Coach: Mike Munchak | O-Line

There aren’t many other options, but T.C. McCartney [QBs] and Bill Kollar [D-Line] deserve honorable mentions. Munchak helped the Broncos put together a very solid offensive line for most of the year, despite all the injuries they dealt with and missing their big free-agent addition at right tackle.

Make sure to watch the video above for the Broncos' bonafide awards and leave your choice for who you think should have won each award in the comment section below.

