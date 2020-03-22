Broncos' CB De'Vante Bausby Contract Details Revealed by NFL Insider

The Denver Broncos didn't want to tender cornerback De'Vante Bausby as a restricted free agent, but that didn't mean the team didn't want him back. Indeed, once the NFL's new CBA was ratified, the Broncos worked quickly this past week to get Bausby re-signed to a one-year deal.

Until today, however, we didn't know the details of Bausby's deal. Thanks to a tweet by 9NEWS' Mike Klis, we now know exactly what the Broncos paid the fourth-year corner.

The total value of Bausby's one-year contract is $825,000 with no guarantee. Indeed, it does represent a marked raise and also a smart, savvy financial decision for the Broncos.

After all, the reason the Broncos didn't RFA-tender him is that even at the lowest level, it would have cost just north of $2M for 2020. So, the Broncos end up still getting Bausby back for 2020, and save more than $1M in the process.

That's a credit to Denver's new cap czar Rich Hurtado, who replaced long-time contract negotiator Mike Sullivan back in late January.

Bausby arrived in Denver last spring on the heels of his excellent performance as a San Antonio Commander in the Alliance of American Football. Bausby led the now-defunct AAF in interceptions with four.

Bausby is a Pittsburgh State product who did not hear his name called in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs initially signed him as a priority college free agent but he didn't last long.

A few months after the Chiefs cut him, Bausby landed on Chicago's practice squad under the wing of both Vic Fangio and Ed Donatell. While Bausby did crack the Bears' 53-man roster the next season, it was short-lived and before long, he found himself on the cutting room floor again.

Counting his AAF stint, he bounced around to three other football destinations before finally landing in Denver last spring. Out of the gates, Bausby made an impact in Broncos' training camp, rising up the cornerback depth chart.

When it came time to formulate the 53-man roster, he was a shoe-in. Although he didn't begin the season as a starter, he finally saw real playing time on the road at Green Bay in Week 3, where he played very well despite the Broncos' loss.

With Bryce Callahan still licking his wounds on the sideline, Bausby got his first NFL start the next week at home vs. Jacksonville, and again the following week at the L.A. Chargers.

It was in that Week 5 game vs. the Charges that Bausby was the victim of friendly fire, as Broncos' LB Alexander Johnson careened into Bausby's head while both defenders were trying to make a tackle. Bausby lost feeling in his limbs for half an hour before regaining all feeling and motor control at a Los Angeles-area hospital.

Diagnosed with a cervical sprain (neck), Bausby was placed on injured reserve and the rest is history. According to the player, he's been cleared to play since early December and is champing at the bit to get back on the field.

With Chris Harris, Jr. signing with the Chargers, the recently-acquired A.J. Bouye projects as Denver's No. 1 corner, with Callahan as No. 2 and Bausby as No. 3. Bausby will have to fend off the likes of 2018 third-rounder Isaac Yiadom, as well as all comers, including Duke Dawson and Davontae Harris, both of whom saw significant play-time last year in the wake of Bausby's injury.

