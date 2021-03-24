Broncos' New CB Kyle Fuller Relishing Opportunity to Work With Vic Fangio Again

Could Kyle Fuller being reunited with Vic Fangio and Ed Donatell in Denver lead to a career resurgence for the veteran cornerback?

Kyle Fuller’s sudden opportunity to reunite with his former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio — now the head coach of the Denver Broncos — felt so natural that it seemed like a no-brainer.

“We just seem to get along well naturally,” Fuller said at his introductory press conference on Monday at UCHealth Training Center. “I like the way he goes about his coaching and the game of football. I like that a lot.”

Fuller has enough in common to have been Fangio’s golf partner back in their days spent together with the Chicago Bears. The pair has a genuine friendship and respect for each other and that opened the door for the reunion.

“I was familiar (with) Vic and that drew me to Denver,” the former Bear admitted. “I was excited to have the chance to work with him again.”

Many NFL stars like Fuller are opting to sign one-year prove-it deals due to the impact of the pandemic on the salary cap, gambling that the available money pendulum will swing back their way in 2022 commensurate with the NFL’s new broadcasting deals.

Fuller has started all 16 games over the last five years and 94-of-96 dating back to being drafted in the top-15 in 2014, meaning his rolling of the dice is well-founded. That kind of durability is extremely valuable, but Fuller explained that such availability also takes dedication.

“I'm just trying to be a professional and take care of my body,” Fuller revealed. “Being a smart player. I think the biggest thing is being professional and taking care of your body.”

Broncos Country is excited that GM George Paton seems to be assembling a secondary to perhaps rival the famous No Fly Zone. Fuller, a veteran cornerback entering his eighth year, was more reserved on Monday, stressing the importance of the defensive system that he will be fitting back into instead.

“Yeah, I feel that helps a lot with me being familiar with the defense,” Fuller said. “I’ll be stepping in and not having to learn anything. That will keep us moving. They are great guys and great players, and I think we will do well.”

With Kareem Jackson re-signing, the Broncos have forged a formidable secondary. Justin Simmons and Jackson at safety, with Fuller and Ronald Darby on the boundary and Bryce Callahan in the slot. That's as fierce a starting five as anywhere in the league currently, but it's all on paper. These Broncos have to put it to action.

“I played with Bryce in Chicago," Fuller said, "Ronald Darby played with my brother [Washington CB Kendall Fuller]. I’ve seen a lot of these guys across the league. Justin Simmons—I like the way he plays. I’ll get to know some of them more, but I like the way they play and I’m looking forward to working with them.”

