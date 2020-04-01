DeMarcus Ware Makes Bold Prediction for Broncos' LB Bradley Chubb in 2020

To the surprise of both Bradley Chubb and the Denver Broncos, the N.C. State pass rusher slipped into the hands of GM John Elway with the fifth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jr. listed Chubb as a tier-one elite pass-rushing prospect.

Other players that Kiper previously designated as tier-one pass rushers include Nick Bosa (49ers), Myles Garrett (Browns), and this year, Chase Young (Ohio State).

Chubb immediately lived up to the grade, dominating pass blockers on his way to setting a franchise rookie record with 12 sacks in 2018. Starting all 16 games his rookie year, Chubb compiled 60 tackles (41 solo), one pass defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 14 tackles for loss, and 21 QB hits.

He also became the first Broncos' rookie to have multiple sacks in consecutive games since Elvis Dumervil in 2009, which earned Chubb NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month (October).

But Chubb’s scorching momentum came to a screeching halt in 2019, as he suffered a partial ACL tear in Week 4. Despite the serious injury, Chubb’s grit, and toughness produced seven tackles (four solo, three assists), one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and three quarterback hits on Jacksonville's QB Gardner Minshew in the team’s fourth-straight loss.

One week later, the Broncos placed Chubb on injured reserve which allowed him to undergo surgery and start rehabilitation immediately. Last February at the NFL Combine, Broncos' head coach Vic Fangio seemed optimistic about Chubb’s rehab and said he expects him to participate in training camp.

Earlier this week, Denver7’s Troy Renck told ex-Bronco Brandon Stokely and Zach Bye on their local radio show that Chubb’s rehab hasn’t been altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s no setback," Renck said. "He’s gone through this before with the same knee. There’s no reason to be concerned. He’s on schedule and hasn’t lost any time in recovery.”

DeMarcus Ware's elite play and leadership were instrumental in the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 Championship. Ware is ninth in NFL history with 138.5 sacks and is the second-fastest player to reach over 100 sacks (Reggie White).

During his NFL career, Ware battled shoulder, back, elbow, and hamstring injuries. He also coached Chubb during his rookie year as a Broncos’ pass-rush consultant in 2018. Last week, Ware said he knows Chubb can return to his elite form because of his mentality.

“The thing is the mentality of 'I can't be stopped," Ware said via the team site. "And I know that Bradley Chubb, he has that mentality. No matter what type of injury you have, you can come back from it if you work hard enough, and I know he's going to come back stronger. Just from talking to him, he's working out really, really hard.”

In 2013, Von Miller tore his ACL only to return the next season with 14 sacks, 60 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 27 QB hits. So not only can Chubb lean on pass-rushing mentor Ware, but he can also utilize Miller’s rehabilitation and playing experience to assist his return in 2020.

During a recent Instagram stream with the Broncos, Chubb spoke about his rehabilitation and explained he’ll be ready for the upcoming season.

“I’m excited to get back,” Chubb said. “I’m rushing in my head and doing all the things I'm supposed to be doing to get back on that field. I'm excited to join this defense once again. They finished the year off strong. It was hard watching it from the sideline, but at the end of the day, they did what they had to do, and now it's going to be my time to come in and do what I have to do.”

It will also be interesting to see if Chubb embraces more of a leadership role in the defensive unit. With the departures of Chris Harris, Jr. (Chargers), and Derek Wolfe (Ravens) the Broncos need new, youthful, and energetic leadership to spearhead a new culture for the organization.

With both Miller and Ware being in Chubb’s corner, it’s now up to him to continue the Broncos' elite pass-rushing history. Because the Broncos acquired DL Jurrell Casey and CB A.J. Bouye via trade, and re-signed DL Shelby Harris, I’m projecting Chubb to have an impressive season.

As an impact player, I project Chubb to have approximately 13 sacks, and to be a candidate for the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Ware said that the Broncos’ 23-year-old pass rusher reminds him of his NFL playing days.

“I am really eager to see him on the field, because he reminds me of myself when I played, but just actually a little bit bigger and stronger.” Ware quickly added, "I don't know about faster, but I know bigger and stronger. Just to see him from coaching him and talking to him and mentoring him, to have a guy come back from a season-ending injury, come back stronger and play even better, [that] would be one of those things like a proud dad would want to see, and see him really excel and do well."

