Report: Patriots Showing Interest in Broncos' Free-Agent DL Derek Wolfe

Derek Wolfe has been on the losing end of some bad luck of late. Not only did he end up on injured reserve amidst a career-best contract year (elbow), but by the time he hit unrestricted free agency and could openly negotiate with any interested teams, the United States had been shut down due to a virus pandemic.

For a player coming off a serious injury, not being able to travel to undergo physicals and med checks with outside teams has seriously curbed Wolfe's ability to get paid. While that could play into the hands of the Denver Broncos, if GM John Elway wants to keep Wolfe in the fold, he might have to fend off Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

The Providence Journal's Mark Daniels has reported that the Patriots have expressed interest in Wolfe and have talked to him since free agency opened last week.

According to a source, the Patriots are showing interest and have had discussions with defensive lineman Derek Wolfe.

Wolfe is 30 years old and as mentioned, is coming off a career-year in which he posted seven sacks before suffering that dislocated elbow in Week 13. He would end up missing the final quarter of the season, but when he hit IR, he was the Broncos' leader in sacks.

Von Miller would eventually claim that title by season's end, but he only beat out Wolfe by one sack (8). Wolfe, it can be argued, took to Vic Fangio's new defense better than any other Bronco holdover, with maybe the exception of safety Justin Simmons.

Wolfe took to Fangio like a duck to water, and using his own verbiage, was "born to play" in that scheme. The tape from Week 1 to Week 13 backs up Wolfe's claim.

However, Wolfe has dealt with a number of injuries since arriving in the league as a Broncos' second-round pick back in 2012. He helped lead the Broncos to victory in Super Bowl 50 as a key cog on that vaunted defense.

Wolfe's career numbers through eight seasons? 33 sacks, 299 tackles (206 solo), 46 tackles for a loss, 77 QB hits, and 15 tipped passes. He's been a high-level producer in Denver, starting all 208 games he's appeared in.

However, he has missed 20 games in eight years and that's the reason he remains unsigned at this point. Broncos fans would hate the idea of a such a homegrown and cherished player like Wolfe signing with the Patriots but if that's who offers him the best deal, don't fault the player for taking the money.

Wolfe has expressed a desire to remain in Denver to finish his playing career. He's also openly talked about his willingness to consider any deal from the Broncos, so long as it was 'fair'.

