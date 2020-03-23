Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Patriots Showing Interest in Broncos' Free-Agent DL Derek Wolfe

Chad Jensen

Derek Wolfe has been on the losing end of some bad luck of late. Not only did he end up on injured reserve amidst a career-best contract year (elbow), but by the time he hit unrestricted free agency and could openly negotiate with any interested teams, the United States had been shut down due to a virus pandemic. 

For a player coming off a serious injury, not being able to travel to undergo physicals and med checks with outside teams has seriously curbed Wolfe's ability to get paid. While that could play into the hands of the Denver Broncos, if GM John Elway wants to keep Wolfe in the fold, he might have to fend off Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. 

The Providence Journal's Mark Daniels has reported that the Patriots have expressed interest in Wolfe and have talked to him since free agency opened last week. 

According to a source, the Patriots are showing interest and have had discussions with defensive lineman Derek Wolfe. 

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Wolfe is 30 years old and as mentioned, is coming off a career-year in which he posted seven sacks before suffering that dislocated elbow in Week 13. He would end up missing the final quarter of the season, but when he hit IR, he was the Broncos' leader in sacks. 

Von Miller would eventually claim that title by season's end, but he only beat out Wolfe by one sack (8). Wolfe, it can be argued, took to Vic Fangio's new defense better than any other Bronco holdover, with maybe the exception of safety Justin Simmons. 

Wolfe took to Fangio like a duck to water, and using his own verbiage, was "born to play" in that scheme. The tape from Week 1 to Week 13 backs up Wolfe's claim. 

However, Wolfe has dealt with a number of injuries since arriving in the league as a Broncos' second-round pick back in 2012. He helped lead the Broncos to victory in Super Bowl 50 as a key cog on that vaunted defense. 

Wolfe's career numbers through eight seasons? 33 sacks, 299 tackles (206 solo), 46 tackles for a loss, 77 QB hits, and 15 tipped passes. He's been a high-level producer in Denver, starting all 208 games he's appeared in. 

However, he has missed 20 games in eight years and that's the reason he remains unsigned at this point. Broncos fans would hate the idea of a such a homegrown and cherished player like Wolfe signing with the Patriots but if that's who offers him the best deal, don't fault the player for taking the money.

Wolfe has expressed a desire to remain in Denver to finish his playing career. He's also openly talked about his willingness to consider any deal from the Broncos, so long as it was 'fair'. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (1)
BuckinBronco
BuckinBronco

Please, not the Patriots, Wolfey! Do something, Elway!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Melvin Gordon Will be Broncos' Bell-Cow RB, not Phillip Lindsay

Broncos fans have been dying to know how the Melvin Gordon signing will ultimately affect Phillip Lindsay. A new report from a Dove Valley insider sheds light.

Chad Jensen

by

Letswin17

Does RB Melvin Gordon Have Gas Left in the Tank?

The Broncos just paid Melvin Gordon big money but at almost 27 years old, does he have enough gas left in the tank to justify the $13.5M guaranteed Denver gave him? The film tells the tale.

Josh_Carney

by

Barry Jeffries

Grading Broncos' Acquisition of RB Melvin Gordon Based on Analytics

The Broncos just paid big money to a running back. Was it a smart move? Analytics tell the tale.

Thomas Hall

by

ErickTrickel

Broncos' Updated Salary Cap Space After First Wave of Free Agency

The Broncos have franchise-tagged a player, made multiple trades, and signed several free agents. Where does that leave the team cap-space-wise?

BobMorris

by

CarlDumler

Report: Broncos Sign Two-Time Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon

The Broncos could indeed by adding a 'starter type' running back.

Chad Jensen

by

Alaskan Bronco 77

Report: Broncos Sign ex-Steelers TE Nick Vannett to Two-Year Deal

The Broncos saw an opportunity to bolster their tight end depth chart and signed Nick Vannett.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

How a Soft Market has Affected Broncos' Free-Agent Moves

The NFL free-agent market was surprisingly soft and the Broncos, as well as free agents like Derek Wolfe and Shelby Harris, have been affected by it.

BobMorris

by

Denverlucky

Report: Bryce Callahan Accepts Pay-Cut, Giving Broncos More Cap Space

Bryce Callahan is a team player.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

Finding Broncos: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Finding Broncos scouts the 2020 NFL Draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Isaiah Simmons and how would he fit in Denver?

Erick Trickel

by

BuckinBronco

Broncos' Slow Start to Free-Agency Could Portend Well for Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris Reunion

The Broncos have been quiet to open the legal tampering widow. Could that be a positive harbinger for homegrown free agents like Derek Wolfe and Shelby Harris?

KeithCummings

by

Thundersvictorylap