Broncos Draft Ohio State LB Baron Browning at Pick 105 in Round 3

The Broncos concluded Day 2 of the NFL draft by selecting one of the most talented linebackers in the class.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Denver Broncos' GM George Paton is on a roll. After drafting coveted Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II in Round 1, Paton traded up to select North Carolina running back Javonte Williams at pick 35 in Round 2. 

What followed was a flurry of trades that saw the Broncos move back twice, once with the New York Giants and again with the New Orleans Saints, picking up an extra third-rounder and a fifth. With the first third-rounder, Paton landed Wisconsin-Whitewater interior offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz at pick 98. 

With pick 105 to conclude Day 2 of the draft, the Broncos selected Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning. 

Here's what Mile High Huddle's senior draft analyst Erick Trickel had to say about Browning in our Finding Broncos scouting report

Browning was a 'do whatever was asked of him' type of linebacker and it really speaks to his versatility and how quickly he can pick things up. The problem that arises with that is, there isn’t a clear transition on where to play him in the NFL because he has strengths and weaknesses that are major for each linebacker position he might project at.

There also are some issues with the mental aspect of Browning's game, far more here than physical, that coaches will have to spend time fixing in the film room. He has all the physical traits and athleticism to be great but has to put it all together to reach greatness.

Relative to Browning's fit with the Broncos, Trickel was geeked up about the linebacker's versatility to work in whatever role Vic Fangio carves out for him.

The fact he can do a little bit of everything is one reason he fits in so well with the Broncos. Vic Fangio likes players that can do a lot of different things in his defense, however, Browning's concerns with the mental aspect could be an impediment with the Broncos because a lot falls on them mentally. 

A mistake from the linebackers could really bring down the whole defense in Fangio’s scheme; they're that important. That is the concern with Browning, but how quickly he picked things up fin all the different roles for the Buckeyes should give some confidence that he can follow suit to be a success in Denver’s defense.

Browning was Trickel's No. 3 overall-ranked inside linebacker in the 2021 class. The 6-foot-3, 241-pound Browning brings 4.56-second speed to the Broncos' linebacker corps. Fangio and linebackers coach Reggie Herring now have a legit option to lean on in nickel and dime sub-packages. 

Will Browning solve all of Denver's tight end coverage woes? Time will tell. He definitely has the upside. 

But in tandem with 2020 fifth-rounder Justin Strnad, who missed the entirety of his rookie year due to a training-camp wrist injury, Browning completes what could be an athletic linebacker duo that could succeed Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell — both of whom are entering a walk year — in 2022. 

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Baron Browning (5) hits Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Cfb Indiana Hoosiers At Ohio State Buckeyes
