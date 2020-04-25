Broncos Draft Wake Forest LB Justin Strnad in Fifth Round

The Denver Broncos' theme of getting value continued on Day 3 of the NFL Draft as the team selected Wake Forest LB Justin Strnad at pick No. 178 overall in the fifth round.

It was a compensatory selection the Broncos hope can make a sizable impact on the future of the roster. Strnad is a 6-foot-3, 238-pound tackling machine who was projected by most draftniks to hear his name called in round four.

Likely due to a recent bicep surgery, Strnad fell but he did so right into the Broncos' arms. Here's what GM John Elway said about the Strnad pick.

"We’ve taken Wake Forest LB Justin Strnad in the fifth round," Elway tweeted. "A smart player with good cover skills. Justin also has solid range and movement in space!"

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Although he does come with some health concerns, there's no question that when Strnad was on the field for the Demon Deacons, he was productive. Appearing in just seven games in his final season at Wake Forest, it's better to go back to red-shirt junior year to get a statistical snapshot of what he can do.

In 2018, Strnad totaled 105 combined tackles (65 solo), 8.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Running a 4.74-second 40-yard dash at the Combine in February, Strnad has the athleticism to project as a boon to Vic Fangio as a coverage linebacker.

Strnad didn't blow anyone away with is Combine workout but this is a good example of the tape being the top consideration in a prospect's value. Trust the tape, when it comes to Strnad, and you'll get an accurate look at what he can bring to the table for the Broncos.

Strnad steps onto an ILB depth chart with Alexander Johnson and Todd Davis at the top, followed by 2018 fourth-rounder Josey Jewell, Joe Jones, and 2019 undrafted rookie Josh Watson. It shouldn't take Strnad long to climb the ladder and perhaps leapfrog a few of those names.

Like the Michael Ojemudia and McTelvin Agim picks in the third round, the Strnad pick is one that fans to chalk up to the 'in Fangio we trust' ethos. He might be the head coach, but the defense is Fangio's baby and any player selected on that side of the ball by Elway has to be rubber-stamped by Fangio.

The Broncos have now made seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft. Four have been on the offensive side with three on the defense. While it betrays a slight focus on the offense, Elway has done a good job of balancing both sides of the ball.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.